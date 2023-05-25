Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Reinstates Hurricane Guarantee

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay announced today that it has reinstated its annual Hurricane Guarantee in time for the June 1 start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. Valid on all bookings for resort stays enjoyed throughout the entire Atlantic hurricane season – June 1 to November 30, 2023 – the Hurricane Guarantee provides industry-leading consumer purchase protection against possible travel disruptions caused by Category 1 or higher hurricanes.

Guarantees are as follows:

Pre-Vacation

Guests holding confirmed reservations with nonrefundable deposits who are unable to travel due to the closure of Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport caused by a Category One or higher hurricane can rebook their reservations for a future resort stay without penalty. A one-category room upgrade will also be provided based on space availability (excludes suites).

Mid-Vacation

Should a Category One or higher hurricane interrupt resort operations for more than 24 hours, guests already on property will receive a certificate valid for a free future stay. Certificates will be valid for resort stays equal to the number of days that hotel operations are interrupted as determined by the resort. Certificates must be redeemed within one (1) calendar year from the date of issuance. Free future stays will be awarded subject to space availability and certain blackout dates may apply.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales, commented on the Hurricane Guarantee, saying: “Our Hurricane Guarantee is an effective counterbalance to the unpredictability of hurricane season, allowing our guests to book their summer vacations with the confidence that we’ll have their backs in the event their travel is disrupted.”

The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Hurricane Guarantee is valid exclusively on bookings made by U.S. travelers. Group bookings are excluded and the program is subject to change at any time.