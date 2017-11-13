Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay Offering Black Friday / Cyber Monday Deals

Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay Offers Savings Of Up To 65% Off Black Friday, Cyber Monday Bookings

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay is kicking off the 2017 holiday gift-giving season in style, offering Black Friday / Cyber Monday savings of up to 65% off resort stays enjoyed through December 2018.

Savings apply to all room categories, including the resort’s exclusive adults-only Rose Hall Club, as follows:

Savings Valid Travel Dates 65% November 23 – December 22, 2017 50% December 23, 2017 – January 1, 2018 60% January 1 – December 22, 2018

“Our biggest sale ever also features our most extended travel window, and our most flexible terms, with discounts available on every single one of our 518 rooms and suites for a full year – even over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales. “This Black Friday we’re proving that big things really do come in big packages.”

In addition to the savings, Black Friday / Cyber Monday bookings also carry an added bonus incentive – 20% off all treatments at the resort’s onsite Sol Mer Spa and Salon.

The all-inclusive guest experience at the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay includes unlimited meals, snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), as well as unlimited use of non-motorized watersports equipment, resort amenities (tennis, mini golf, fitness center, etc.), free Wi-Fi usage throughout the resort, taxes and gratuities.

The value is even greater for families as up to two kids 12 and under also stay, play and eat free when sharing accommodations with parents, an added value of $100 per-night.

“In so many ways, this is the one gift guaranteed to keep giving this holiday season,” added Mrs. Madden-Greig.

Bookings eligible for Black Friday / Cyber Monday savings and incentives at the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay must be made between November 23 and 28, 2017.

Revisions to current bookings are not permitted, and additional restrictions may apply.