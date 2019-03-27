Jamaica voted one of the Best Destinations in the World by TripAdvisor

Jamaica is Ranked #14 in the World and #1 in the Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica has been listed in the Top 25 Best Destinations in the World for 2019 on renowned travel website TripAdvisor. The island is the only country in the Caribbean to do so, and ranks among destinations such as London, Rome and Paris.

Jamaica was ranked #14 on the TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice™ Awards’ “World’s Best Destinations” list and is also listed as the best destination in the Caribbean.

Negril’s Seven Mile Beach was also named the 10th Best Beach in the world and fifth Best Beach in the Caribbean on the 2019 TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice™ Awards’ for Beaches. TripAdvisor recognized 352 beaches around the world.

Award winners for the Best Destinations awards were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions in destinations worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period, as well as traveler booking interest on TripAdvisor.

While winners for the Beaches awards were determined based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor, gathered over a 12-month period.

Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett says, “Jamaica is very pleased to once again receive these incredible accolades from the acclaimed travel website TripAdvisor. We have been increasing our efforts to better meet the needs of our visitors, by focusing on securing meaningful investments and improving on the variety of quality offerings in the destination. We want to thank all of our visitors for choosing Jamaica and we are always ready to welcome them to our shores.”

TripAdvisor is the world’s largest travel site, with over 730 million reviews and opinions covering the world’s largest selection of travel listings worldwide. It covers approximately 8.1 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, and restaurants.

