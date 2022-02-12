Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Launches ‘Warm In Winter Sale’

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay has launched a new Warm in Winter Sale, offering red-hot savings of up to 66% off published rates for travel throughout 2022. Eligible bookings must be made by March 7, 2022 and a three-night minimum stay is required.

Savings are available throughout the year as follows:

Savings 2022 Travel Dates Sample Rates (per-room, per-night)* 66% April 18 – June 24 August 28 – December 22 US$164 60% April 3–9 US$213 60% June 25 – August 27 US$190 57% February 1 – April 2 April 10 – 17 US$230

*Note: A US$4 per-room, per-night occupancy tax is additional.

“We’re putting our best foot forward to start the New Year in the form of our best sale ever,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales. “Not only are we giving travelers the chance to save more than 50% off no matter when they might want to travel all year long, but we’re also offering our biggest savings – 66% off – during prime months for spring break, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Thanksgiving, and more. This is truly a sales event not to be missed.”

The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Warm in Winter Sale is valid on bookings made by March 7, 2022 for resort stays enjoyed through December 22, 2022. Revisions on current bookings are not permitted. Blackout dates and additional restrictions may apply.

In addition to savings of up to 66% off published rates, guests taking advantage of the Warm in Winter Sale also enjoy full all-inclusive amenities and dining at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. This includes unlimited meals, snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), use of non-motorized watersports, and access to all resort amenities (tennis, mini golf, fitness center, etc.). All-inclusive rates also include free Wifi Internet service accessible in all rooms and suites at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. All taxes and gratuities are also included.

The value is even greater for families as up to two kids (ages 12 and under) stay, play, and eat free when sharing accommodations with parents.