Grand Residences Riviera Cancun Debuts Earth Hour Activities

[CANCUN, México] – Grand Residences Riviera Cancun announces today a series of onsite features in celebration of the naturally beautiful setting ahead of the globally recognized conservation initiative, Earth Hour on Saturday, March 26. The day-long programming will include ways for guests of all ages to partake in eco-friendly activities such as a beach clean-up, yoga by the pool, planting trees at the resort, recreating crafts from recycled materials, and more.

“Our commitment to ensuring the preservation of the breathtaking landscape we get to welcome guests to has been a staple of the property since the beginning,” said Daniela Trava Albarran, General Manager of Grand Residences Riviera Cancun. “We are thrilled to provide different opportunities for guests of all ages to partake in the preservation of our pristine setting in fun and unique ways.”

Available for all guests to enjoy during their stay at the resort later this month, Grand Residences Riviera Cancun’s Earth Hour programming is the latest resort effort to preserve the surrounding landscape. Reducing its environmental impact and protecting local wildlife, the resort uses reverse osmosis technology to purify water through a state-of-the-art treatment plant on-property, partakes in reforestation efforts, and supports turtle conservation. The resort has also begun providing more veg-forward and plant-based menu options.

Grand Residences Riviera Cancun allows couples, multi-generational families, friend groups, and more to indulge in a private beachfront getaway inclusive of an array of dining experiences and programming to enjoy while keeping eco-forward initiatives at the forefront. The latest onsite features add to the overall celebration of the natural surroundings the property has kept in mind since the beginning.

The resort’s new Earth Hour activities will be available for all-inclusive and stay alone guests to participate in on Saturday, March 26.