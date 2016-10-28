Hillary for Florida Courting Caribbean-Americans In Kendall

Hillary for Florida to Hold “One Love For Hillary” Early Vote Celebration in Kendall

KENDALL – On Saturday, October 29, Hillary for Florida will hold a celebration near the West End Regional Library to encourage Caribbean Americans in Kendall to vote at this early voting location.

Food and music will be provided on-site.

The campaign hopes to draw awareness to this early vote site. The event will kick off at a local Caribbean restaurant, Island Restaurant 10201 Hammocks Blvd #143, Miami, FL 33196 at2:15 pm and then voters will walk over together later to the West End Regional Library, which is in the same shopping plaza.

Like all early voting sites, the West End Regional Library will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM through November 6, which makes voting easy and convenient for local residents.

Florida voters can visit iwillvote.com/locate to find all of their early voting locations.

To follow Hillary for Florida early vote efforts on Twitter, us the hashtag: #EarlyVote4Her.

See also the Caribbean-American Voters’ Guide:

