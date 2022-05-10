Here are the best nature documentaries that Jamaicans are sure to love on Disney Plus!

Disney Plus is a popular streaming platform as it has upped its game in recent years by investing in fan-favorite franchises and blockbuster movies. The platform really has a knack for nature and documentary format series and that is a little-known fact that Jamaicans are sure to love. The platform abodes several nature documentaries that will surely brighten up your day or raise awareness depending on your taste and preferences.

In this article, we will discuss the various nature documentaries that you can watch on Disney Plus. Of course, some of them would have an element of anxiety that can overwhelm you or cause you to worry, since we owe nature everything.

So without getting stuck in what else you can expect, let’s dive straight into it.

Jane

This is an interesting combination of biography and nature documentary. Jane Goodall is an anthropologist who has done tremendous work in studying primates. However, in this documentary, the focus is mainly on the unseen archival footage and it is shot in the most magnificent way possible. There are strikingly beautiful shots of nature – up close and in their most raw form. The documentary was added to the streaming platform two years ago in 2020 and has remained one of the best ever since.

The Flood

If there is one place in Africa that is underrated yet sacred at the same time, it is the Okavango Delta in Botswana. This is a place that used to be a barren desert and is now a beautiful place with plenty of water that comes from flood rivers. The visual is spectacular and mesmerizing that enchants you with its awe-spiring beauty that is removed from pollution and all things that could possibly disrupt nature. You will witness gorgeous species of animals like lions, elephants, hippos, and leopards. These animals have all escaped the deserted land and found solace in the breathtaking environment that is nothing short of heaven in itself.

Winged Seduction: Birds Of Paradise

If you’re a fan of birds, you should watch this documentary as it captures a spectacular coast that is essentially paradise for birds. There are 40 specifies that come in various shapes and sizes. You can monitor and observe their behavior and understand their little quirks and other facts. This documentary is directed by Molly Hermann and is shot magnificently for 45 minutes. You can see striking colors and birds in their natural habitat – all dancing to their own tunes.

The Crimson Wing: Mystery Of The Flamingos

Did you know that every year almost 2 million flamingos visit Lake Natron in Tanzania to feed on algea while flocking to the salty water? This is also a place where their breed and expand their species. This is an annual migration that happens every year and is captured beautifully by Mathew Aeberhand and Leander Ward – the directors of the documentary. There are many people whose favorite animals are flamingoes. This documentary will actually be a visual treat for them as well as a source of information and serotonin.

African Cats

In this documentary, Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey follow a family of lions and cheetahs in Kenya. Samuel L. Jackson has led this voice for narration for the US version, whereas Patrick Stewart has done the same for the UK audience. This is an extremely traditional format of documentaries and catches beautiful shots of animals in their natural habitat. The documentary has some dramatic bits as well that satiate your need for intense nature drama.

Chimpanzee

This is an endearing story of a chimpanzee who is taken in by another chimp after his mom dies. There is a proper structure to the story and if you are looking for something emotional and want to invest a couple of hours in this beautifully shot documentary, you are in for a treat. The story takes place in the African forests and is directed by Mark Linfield and Alastair Fothergill. You will be mesmerized by the lush green shoots of the African jungle and the heartwarming story of the chimpanzee.

Giants Of The Deep Blue

If you are a fan of dolphins and want to know how they populate the oceans, you should watch Ken Corben’s documentary made for National Geographic – now available on Disney Plus. This one is narrated by Bill Graves and is 44-minutes long. You can watch a variety of mammals in their natural habitats, observe their social behavior like hunting and breeding, etc. It’s extremely scholastic and can be deemed as a passion project.

If you are a fan of nature documentaries, you should definitely invest in a Disney Plus subscription as this streaming platform has a keen eye for gorgeously shot nature documentaries by some of the top names in the industry.