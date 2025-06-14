Health Foundation of South Florida Tackles Disparities

LAUDERHILL – On June 9, 2025, the City of Lauderhill recognized Black Men’s Health Month and the launch of the Take Your Loved One to the Doctor (TYLOTD) campaign. This bold, community-led effort is powered by the Health Foundation of South Florida to address the urgent health disparities affecting Black men in Lauderhill and Overtown. Inspired by the national initiative launched by radio host Tom Joyner, this local activation meets men where they are. It builds trust and expands access to care.

Launched during Men’s Health Month and continuing through September’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the campaign aims to engage 500 Black men to take themselves — and someone they care about — to the doctor. With a focus on preventive care, early detection, and access to services, Take Your Loved One to the Doctor is designed to break cycles of medical mistrust and survival-mode health habits.

Take Your Loved One to the Doctor Campaign Highlights

Cut for Care Weekend

Barbershops become wellness hubs offering free screenings and pledge sign-ups

Wellness Checkpoint Events

Clinics and mobile units provide screenings and care navigation for the uninsured

Health is Wealth Communications Campaign

A culturally grounded media campaign in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole

“Building health equity is at the heart of our mission,” said Loreen Chant, President and CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida. “Through this campaign, we’re not just raising awareness — we’re creating access points, building trust, and inviting men to prioritize their health without shame or barriers. This is about showing up for yourself and for your loved ones.”

The ‘Recognition’ from the City of Lauderhill highlights the campaign’s importance. In this community, over 75% of residents are Black or African American. Data from Broward County shows that Black men are more likely to be hospitalized for preventable conditions. They also face higher death rates from treatable diseases.

“This campaign is personal,” said Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn, who requested the commendation. “Too often, Black men in our city delay care until it’s too late. This initiative meets them where they are — in barbershops, churches, and trusted community spaces — and encourages action. It’s time we treat our health like the wealth it is.”

Community Partners Include: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Masons, Kinam Barbershop, Haitian Mobilization Committee, United Lauderhill Community Association, The Journey Institute Inc., Broward Community and Family Center, Serenity for Youth & Families, Banyan Community Health, and YMCA of South Florida, among others.

Residents can visit MyHealthPledge.org to take the pledge, find events, and get involved. They can also watch a short video about the campaign here.

The Take Your Loved One to the Doctor campaign is part of the Black Health Summit In Action. This is an effort by the Health Foundation of South Florida to promote health equity. They aim to make a real difference through partnerships and community involvement. The Health Foundation is working with local leaders. They are finding solutions for Black residents in South Florida.

Lauderhill residents, you can take a loved one to the FREE HEALTH SCREENING FOR MEN on Saturday, June 28th from 10am to 2pm, at Broward Community & Family Health Center (BCOM) – 1295 NW 40th Avenue, Ste. 200 (Lauderhill Mall). No appointment or insurance needed. Register at www.TLOTDLAUDERHILL.EVENTBRITE