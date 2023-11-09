National News

Health City Cayman Islands Achieves Prestigious JCI Enterprise Accreditation

Health City Cayman Islands

CAYMAN ISLANDS – Health City Cayman Islands, a member of the Narayana Health network, has become the first hospital in the Caribbean and one of only six organizations globally to receive the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) Enterprise Accreditation. This accolade is in recognition of its sustained efforts in providing excellence in health care through robust delivery systems.

JCI awarded this accreditation to eight hospitals within the Narayana Health group across India and the Caribbean. This achievement highlights the group’s commitment to high-quality health care standards on an international level. Especially, with Health City Cayman Islands playing a critical role in this collective accomplishment.

Health City Surgeon, Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil to Receive CMEx Award
“This recognition is a testament to the best-in-class care our dedicated team consistently delivers to our patients,” said Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director and Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery at Health City Cayman Islands, who expressed gratitude towards every member of the Health City team for their unwavering commitment to quality over the past decade. He also lauded Narayana Health Chairman and Health City founder Dr. Devi Shetty for his visionary approach in providing high-quality, affordable health care across South Asia, the Caribbean, and the globe.

Joint Commission International notes that achieving this accreditation signifies an organization’s dedication to patient safety and quality. In addition, bolstering trust among staff, patients and key stakeholders. It also promotes information transparency, facilitating benchmarking on key quality metrics. Plus, offering valuable data-driven insights.

A critical factor in achieving this prestigious status is the strong governance structure within the Narayana Health network. This structure ensures consistency in policies and procedures across all facilities, fostering uniform excellence in patient care across the enterprise.

Shomari Scott, Director, Business Development, Health City Cayman Islands
“Our team underwent a rigorous survey process, evaluated on hundreds of parameters related to patient care processes and norms governing clinical excellence,” said Shomari Scott, Health City’s Chief Business Officer. “We are immensely proud of our achievement and are motivated to continue our journey of excellence. This accreditation challenges us to constantly elevate health care standards, not just in the Cayman Islands but across the Caribbean.”

The JCI Enterprise Accreditation is particularly noteworthy for its in-depth evaluation of an organization’s ability to integrate and standardize quality and safety processes across multiple health care facilities. Health City Cayman Islands and the Narayana Health group have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to these high standards, reinforcing their position as global leaders in health care provision.

 

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

