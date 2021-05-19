Caribbean Airlines Delivers 100,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccines

[Port-of-Spain, Trinidad] – On Tuesday May 18th, Caribbean Airlines Cargo transported 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago. This shipment is the largest number of COVID-19 vaccines brought to the country to date.

The temperature sensitive shipment was moved from Bejing to Trinidad connecting in Toronto through the airline’s cargo charter service. Caribbean Airlines collaborated with Hainan Airlines which carried the shipment to Toronto. Thereafter it was transferred to the Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft.

This cargo charter service comes one year after the carrier operated its inaugural cargo charter, transporting Covid-19 relief supplies.

Since March 2021, Caribbean Airlines Cargo has shipped a substantial amount of COVID-19 vaccines to the Caribbean. Moving shipments to Guyana, Barbados and Dominica. The carrier has been supporting the region throughout the pandemic. Including the shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 test kits to 16 Caribbean countries.

“Caribbean Airlines continues to contribute to the region’s COVID-19 recovery efforts through our expertise in transporting time-sensitive shipments,” said Marklan Moseley, General Manager – Cargo and New Business, Caribbean Airlines. “We remain committed to our critical role in the fight against the pandemic and are ready to assist with the massive distribution of vaccines throughout the Caribbean as vaccines become available.”

Caribbean Airlines Cargo Expansion

Caribbean Airlines Cargo recently expanded its all-cargo flight schedule in Trinidad and Kingston. The airline also currently serves destinations including Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados, New York, Toronto, Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Bahamas.