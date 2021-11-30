Hawaii’s Reggae Band The Lambsbread Reveal Track Listing of Upcoming Album

[HAWAII] – On December 3rd, The Lambsbread will be releasing their 12 track full length “SHOW LOVE” album. The album is the culmination of 2 yrs of writing and recording, and features such notable collaborations as International Grammy Award-winning recording artist Mykal Rose (Black Uhuru), Reggae stars Anthony B , Richie Spice , and boasts productions by Jubba White among others.

Show Love Track list:

1.Show Love

2.You Are The One

3.Smile ft. Richie Spice

4.Chant Dem Down

5.Fight For Your Rights ft. Anthony B

6.Nowhere To Run

7.Pass Me The Fire

8.Shine Your Light

9.Come Together As One

10.Nah Stop Chant ft. Mykal Rose

11.Lockdown

12.Show Love Dub

On the “Show Love” album, the Hawaiian based Lambsbread unique sound explores the foundational elements of Roots Reggae. Each track is powerful and delivers introspective songs themed with struggles, pushing through adversity, and spreading a positive message of love and unity. “We focused on themes that were flowing through the consciousness of a lot of people around the world, and it came together as a cross between an awakening, as well as a reminder of self empowerment lyrically. It also has a strong message of interconnectedness, no matter where we come from.” – Kaya

The album anchored by the captivating vocals of lead singer Kaya paired with Nadia’s enchanting melodious voice. Also welcomes guest stars Mykal Rose, Anthony B and Richie Spice, while enlivened at every step by the interjecting instrumental fills provided by the rest of the band.

Collaborations

Speaking on the stellar collaborations, Kaya explained “Nah Stop Chant” features Mykal Rose, original singer of the supergroup Black Uhuru. It was an amazing feeling when we got the call from one of the legends that founded reggae music, and a multi-Grammy winning artist and songwriter.” – “Later into the project we were working on a song that was only half way finished and I thought what this song really needs is a DJ, a serious fire artist to put some heat on the track. My bredren Perfect Giddimani was in the studio with Anthony B, and I reached out to Perfect and asked him if he could play the track for Anthony B. He loved it and the very next day we had the vocal files. and ended up naming the track “Fight For Your Rights” using a line from Anthony B’s part.”

“Smile” was one of the last songs we finished but was most of the way complete the whole time while we were working on the album. This tune took the longest to complete but was well worth the wait, when we first recorded this song we knew we had a hit, and when Richie Spice laid down his part on the tune it was sealed.” he proudly added.

Roots Reggae

“Show Love ” is an album that lovers of roots reggae will thoroughly enjoy. The vocals and instruments shine throughout, and the production level is top of the line. Highlighting esteemed producers Brodahood Records (France), Sick Donkey Records (WestCoast Bluejay), and Jubba White (Jamaica). In addition, Christopher Meredith, Jacovia Cuningham, Aime’ Bugingo. Plus, Lambreads’s own Jacob Rathje and Samuel Rathje, each songs take the Lambsbread’s sound to the next level.

“The album is the culmination of 2 yrs of writing and recording from the Lambsbread family, deciding to shift our energy towards the recording studio after all touring halted at the beginning of 2020. Just like everyone else worldwide we had felt the impact of the things going on. We wanted to express the feelings of the people through music. We also had the goal of recording the best music we had ever created, so we put a lot of time and energy into making sure everything on the album was finely crafted to present people with a full sonic experience when listening to this album” explained Kaya of their latest music offering.

“SHOW LOVE” is distributed by Zojak Worldwide, on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.