Harmony Beach Park Opening Soon in Montego Bay, Jamaica

[Kingston, Jamaica] – Harmony Beach Park is the new name for Urban Development Corporation’s flagship project in Montego Bay. Harmony Beach Park emerged as the winning submission for the Corporation’s ‘Name the Park’ competition. Over 250 entries were received via the competition website, social media platforms, and through drop-off boxes.

The Corporation congratulates Mr Kevon McIntosh who has copped the top prize courtesy the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). Harmony Beach Park is a free access, public beach facility. The park will be opened to the public within the next few weeks.

Harmony Beach Park Is Hiring

The UDC is in the process of recruiting staff to manage its daily operations. Mr Miguel Arthurs has been appointed as the Park Manager of Harmony Beach Park. Arthurs is a seasoned professional in the tourism management sector. Mr Arthurs joins the UDC team with a proven track record of success including his tenure as General Manager of the Sandals Golf and Country Club.

Speaking on his new assignment, Mr Arthurs stated, “Every Jamaican can be proud of Harmony Beach Park. It’s a fantastic space, that offers many uses, especially for families. The Park’s facilities can be compared to those available at any leading destination. Whether at home and abroad. There are so many elements in the space that will appeal to a wide range of persons and interests. I am very proud to be part of this process and look forward to welcoming everyone to Harmony.”

New Focal Point for Mo Bay

The Corporation envisions that Harmony Beach Park will be the recreational focal point for the city of Montego Bay. The property is an active public park with elements which encourage wellness, enterprise, and entertainment as there are spaces for exercise, play, relaxation, and sports. Community groups from Montego Bay have been invited to visit the space ahead of its opening. Such as, Mandingo Youth Club, Moy Youth Club and Granville Sports Club have toured the Park with Mr Arthurs.

A key element of the Park is its business opportunities. Request for Proposals to design, build and operate commercial spaces at the Park have been put to the market and information on the same may be sourced via the UDC’s website. The Corporation welcomes food and beverage opportunities, retail shopping and entertainment activities in those areas.

The UDC is committed to Making Development Happen by delivering a safe recreational space that is of benefit to residents and visitors.