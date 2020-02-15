// // //

//

MIAMI – Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP welcomes Tiya Rolle as an Associate.

Tiya Rolle is an associate in the firm’s Miami office. She focuses her civil litigation practice in the areas of premises liability, professional liability, personal injury, construction law, employment discrimination, and insurance defense.

She handles a wide case load from inception to resolution for disputes involving breach of contract, indemnification, interpretation of insurance contracts, negligence, fraud, civil theft, and breach of fiduciary duty.

While attending Florida State University College of Law, Ms. Rolle furthered her knowledge of the law at Oxford University, in London, England, where she studied European Union Law and Public International Law.

Also while in law school, she clerked at a Tallahassee trial law firm, where she gained experience in personal injury matters, wrongful death claims, and medical malpractice actions. She spent her last semester of law school as an extern with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, where she gained experience in employment discrimination cases.