Q&A with Chima – Powered by the 19th annual Florida Jerk Festival

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In our conversation with Chima Burey, co-owner of Duke and Dame, a Salted Caramel -Flavored Whisky company, Burey discusses his entrepreneurial journey behind the launching of Duke and Dame and how the brand has fared during the age of COVID.

Duke and Dame will power the mixology section at the 19th annual Florida Jerk Festival on Monday, May 30th at John Prince Park in Lake Worth, Fl.

Five questions with Chima Burey.

Q: What made you start Duke and Dame? How important has that story been in building the brand?

1) We wanted to redefine the flavored whiskey category by creating a high-quality, 100% natural flavored whiskey. Especially one that would appeal to everyone. Including: men, women, young, old, whiskey enthusiasts, whiskey newcomers, and everyone in between. To date, we have won 10 International Spirit Awards. Plus, we are rated 3rd Best Flavored Whiskey in the World.

2) It has been well received because our Award Winning brand offers a unique flavor with only 1 gram of sugar per serving, the lowest in our category.

Q: What has been your favorite part of this process?

Meeting customers worldwide and hearing how much they love Duke & Dame. It has been the most humbling yet rewarding part of creating our brand.

Q: What’s been your biggest challenge so far?

We are managing the growth and demand of Duke & Dame. Whether expanding into new markets or managing our activations, it’s been a welcome challenge wearing the many hats it takes to grow a successful brand.

Q: Do you have a business philosophy you try to follow?

Enjoy the process and learn something new every day. We are constantly trying to get better at what we do. In addition, our willingness to find new ideas and solutions is paramount.

Q: What is the best piece of career advice you’ve ever received?

“Don’t be afraid to burn the midnight oil.” My willingness to put in the hours needed when no one is paying attention has served me well throughout my career.

The Flavor of Jerk

Jerk has always been an integral part of the Caribbean as far back as documented history has allowed. Jerk enhanced the taste of food and preserved the food that allowed for the health and survival of Africans and Aboriginal people in the Caribbean. Therefore, the annual celebration of such an iconic part of Caribbean history is consequential.

Florida Jerk Festival

The Florida Jerk Festival provides the opportunity for such a celebration. On Monday, May 30, 2022, the event will be from 3 PM to 11 PM at John Prince Park (2700 6th Ave S, Lake Worth Beach, FL 3346). Patrons will have the opportunity to taste all the ingredients that come with a Jerked food item. The mixture of pimento, scotch bonnet, scallion, cayenne pepper, thyme, and others will bring taste buds on a thrilling journey.

This year promises to be an amazing event. This year’s concert includes performances by dancehall powerhouse Cham, renowned entertainer Ding Dong, with the energy of Soca sensation Destra Garcia, and Jamaica’s legendary and premiere Reggae and Soca show band Fab 5!

In addition, the Florida Jerk Festival will offer an interactive kid’s zone so the whole family can enjoy free food samples, the Jerk Cook-Off competition, a Cabana service for patrons to relax while enjoying the event, and much more.

For more information on the Florida Jerk Festival and purchase tickets, visit https://floridajerkfestival.com/.