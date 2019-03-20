Hall of Famer Dan Marino Joins Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

Marino Named Honorary Captain of Super Bowl LIV Volunteer Team and Perry Ellis International Presents Program Launch

MIAMI – Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino is joining a new team with today’s Miami Super Bowl Host Committee announcement launching the Super Bowl LIV volunteer program.

Marino will lead the public initiative to attract and recruit 10,000 volunteers that will serve as ambassadors throughout the South Florida region during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020.

Today, the application to join the Super Bowl LIV volunteer program opens, click here to volunteer and will close on Aug 1.

The Committee is seeking high energy, enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about football, love the South Florida region and can commit to three or more shifts during Super Bowl week (Jan. 25, 2020 – Feb. 2, 2020).

Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, is thrilled to welcome #13 as the newest member of the Super Bowl LIV team. “Dan is part of the history and fabric of South Florida. We could not have hoped for a better ambassador to carry this important recruitment campaign.”

Marino spent his entire Hall of Fame career in Miami, including leading the team to its most recent championship appearance in Super Bowl XI, and has remained a South Florida resident and fixture since his retirement.

As honorary captain of the Super Bowl LIV volunteer campaign, Marino is appearing in a series of “recruiting” videos inviting Floridians to join his Super Bowl LIV team.

Click image below to watch the Dan Marino recruiting video

He will also headline events welcoming the selected volunteers and helping prepare them with the skill sets and information to serve as South Florida’s ambassadors.

“I’ve told all my friends for years, the only way to really experience Miami is to come live it. Super Bowl LIV will be an amazing opportunity for the world to come see how we work, play and live, and to see everything new my hometown has to offer,” said Marino.

Volunteers will act as a Miami Super Bowl ambassador with posts around South Florida in the various locations: Downtown Miami, Miami Beach Convention Center, South Florida airports, various hotels and fan events. Selected volunteers will receive a complimentary uniform kit, including a jacket, polo, backpack, hat, water bottle and more.

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee has partnered with Perry Ellis International to present the launch of the Super Bowl LIV Volunteer Program.

Known for its stylish design, superior quality and versatility, the Perry Ellis brand was a natural choice. Perry Ellis International is headquartered in Miami and was founded by Cuban-born businessman, George Feldenkreis nearly 50 years ago.

Potential volunteers must complete the application form, be at least 18 years of age and speak English. Locals interested in learning more about volunteering, including seeing Marino’s videos, are invited to visit here and apply today!