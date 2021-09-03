A Stand-Up Paddling Lover? Here Is All You Need To Know

SUP (stand-up paddleboarding) is a fantastic method to get a full-body workout while having fun on the water. Furthermore, because you stand at full height on your board, you have a unique vantage position for seeing what’s going on beneath the water and out on the horizon.

It’s a good idea to know a bit of SUP and basic techniques before going out on the water. Here’s all you need to know as a stand-up paddleboard enthusiast to get started.

Paddle Board Safety Equipment

Before you go out on the water, make sure you know the Life Vest Safety Laws and follow the rules of your city or nation. Wear a floatation device at all times, even if you’re an experienced and seasoned paddler. At times, Mother Nature can be unpredictably unpredictable. Respecting her could save your life. These pieces of safety gear include:

Personal Floatation Device (PFD)

Vest

Inflatable Belt

Leashes (coiled or straight)

Basic Stand-Up Paddling Technique

Launching your board into the water, standing up, and performing paddle strokes are the most basic techniques you’ll need to know about SUP. Stand-up paddleboarders are urged to acquire methods from a certified instructor by attending a tour or enrolling in a course. After you’ve learned the basics, you’ll take a sup test to see how stable you are on the water. Finally, if none of the above solutions work for you, you can learn stand-up paddling by viewing videos online.

What To Wear Stand-Up Paddleboarding

SUPing can often be done in just your swimwear with a hat or sunglasses. Only wear quick-drying clothing and dress for the water temperature rather than the air temperature. Wear flip-flops or water shoes if you’ll be walking on a rough beach; otherwise, you can go barefoot.

If the temperature is a little cooler or the sun is shining brightly, you may want to layer a rashguard and board shorts over your swimsuit for more protection. If it’s cold outside, invest in a wet suit and some paddling gloves.

Health Benefits Of Paddling

If the sport’s adaptability has snagged your attention, you’ll reap the benefits. This low-impact workout, which focuses on your core, back, arms, and legs, can benefit anyone; it works your entire body while also improving your balance, strength, and endurance.

Paddling has a significant effect on your health. But, apart from burning all those calories, a few health benefits may entice you even further.

During your journey, it engages your core, back, and leg muscles , which helps you get in shape.

, which helps you get in shape. Exercising can lower the stress hormone in the body. It also boosts endorphin production, the body’s natural painkillers, and mood lifters.

Aside from the calories burnt and stress alleviation, surfing allows you to be one with nature.

Regular paddling boosts your stamina.

Stand-up paddling is a terrific way to see most waterways while also getting some workouts. The information provided will help you feel more prepared and inspired to get on your board and go for a ride. All you have to do now is pick a pleasant day and put on your safety gear.