Haitian Heritage Museum hosts 13th Annual Arts & Innovation Gala

MIAMI – The Haitian Heritage Museum annual fundraiser, The Arts & Innovation Gala will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in the beautiful Miami Design District Palm Court.

The Arts & Innovation Gala will honor several community leaders for their work in the local and national communities and will be hosted by the lovely Marjory Sheba.

2017 Haitian Heritage Museum Award Honorees

Cultural Achiever -International Singer Phyllisia Ross

Innovator -Christine Souffrant CEO of Haiti Tech Summit

Corporate Partner -Walmart

Honorary Haitian – David Brown of Urban Tours

Father Jean Juste Visionary Awardee – To be announced at the gala

The Arts & Innovation Gala will bring together community stakeholders, sponsors, and museum patrons to learn more about exciting things happening in the Haitian community as it relates to Arts & Innovation.

There will be a silent auction component, entertainment and tasty treats for your enjoyment. So come out and celebrate with the Haitian Heritage Museum during this spectacular event.

The Haitian Heritage Museum Arts & Innovation Gala will take place in the Miami Design District –Palm Court located @140 NE 39th Street Miami, FL 33137 on June 24th from 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

To register to attend the event or for more information click here.