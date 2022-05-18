Haitian Heritage Month Exhibition, NOULA Continues until May 28th

[MIAMI] – NOULA is an exhibition that challenges the idea of the Haitian experience and existence. This exhibition brings together contemporary Haitian artists from different parts of the world. Especially those who disrupt and confront the negative notion about Haitian culture, and societal standards. Plus, the perceptions of self-identity in relation to imposed narratives.

NOULA Exhibition takes place at the Miami Design District (Buick Building) on NE 2nd Ave, Miami. It goes from May 6 – 28, 2022.

NOULA addresses historical and contemporary systematic facts. All while using Haiti as an example and a beacon. A country and society that is often shielded from these profound historical topics. In addition to the great contributions they have offered throughout history.

These artists, in their cultural context, are addressing stereotypes that represent biases. In addition to impacting generalized misconceptions towards the self and their own country. NOULA broadens our understanding of Haitian heritage. Especially by focusing on the influence that contemporary artists from the region have had on arts historical traditions and methods.

The overall concept of this exhibition is to challenge society’s view of Haiti and Haitian culture, deconstructing the imposed narratives from external resources by amplifying Haitian’s perspective of who we are and where we come from. Due to the media’s perception, it has consistently shadowed the betterment of Haiti and what the country has done in this world. We look to celebrate our great accomplishments, including a timeline of events, aiming to alter society’s preconceived ideas on Haitian history and to celebrate Haiti’s contribution throughout history.

Featured Artists:

Carl Juste | Corine “Eniroker” Brezault | Charles Jean-Pierre | Claudia Apaid | Dubreus Lherisson | Edouard Duval-Carrié | Franck H Godefroy | Jean Emmanuel | Jhonny Cineus | Josue Azor | Jude Papaloko Thegenus | Mark Fleuridor | Michaëlle Sergile | Mirlande Constant | Mwanel Pierre-Louis | Naderson Saint-Pierre | Nadia Wolff | Natacha Thys | Nico Vorbe | Olivier “Oski” Vilaire | Pascale Monnin | Phaidra Sterlin | Roudy Azor | Ruth Burotte | Xavier “SAMDI” Delatour | Stephen Arboite | Steven Baboun | Tasha Dougé | Vickie Pierre | Woosler Delisfort

Yvena Despagne – The Curator

⁠Yvena Despagne (b.1984)⁠ is a Haitian-American artist and art curator, based in Brooklyn, NY. She has a focus on working with emerging to mid-way career artists and highlighting their stories. She aims to encourage and provide opportunities for artists. Especially, those who are interested in intercultural collaboration, dialogue and to indulge in culture. Yvena is also the Founder and Creative Director for Art x Ayiti. It is an online platform dedicated to highlighting and uplifting contemporary artists of Haitian descent and the Diaspora.

Yvena is currently an Associate Curator at Established Gallery in Park Slope, Brooklyn, where she has curated one of her latest art exhibitions, Peel Off The Surface, a group exhibition in New York City, Meatpacking District. Her most recent projects include curating art for the SHOWTIME television series Flatbush Misdemeanor, The Iconic Project by artist Tanda Francis as an assistant to the artist (presented by The Dean Collection), and curating The Atlantic Avenue Art Walk (1.5-mile art walk) with Arts Gowanus, the non-profit organization in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Yvena has also been featured as a panelist for Black Women In Art: The Noir Perspective hosted by The Haitian Heritage Museum and sponsored by Sugarcane Magazine.

Yvena continues to curate art exhibitions throughout New York City, where she works and resides.

Woosler Deslisfort

Societe Linto welcoming the Supreme Chief Priest of Vodou King Daagbo Hounon Hounon II all the way from Ginen (Africa), 2018 Digital C-Print

Ruth Burotte

Transmission Stable, 2022 – Digital watercolor on archival ink print