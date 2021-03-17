Haitian Citizens in Central Florida Concerned About the Violence in their Home Country

[ORLANDO] – Speaking at a Haitian American Political Action Committee meeting on Saturday, March 13, 2021, board and committee members said, “We are standing up for Haiti because we have had enough. We are frustrated and fed up with Haitian leadership that has abused its privileges. Resulting in the mass killing of the population, and the misery Haiti has been facing” stated Vice-Chair, Robinson Lebrun. A new chapter in the history of Haiti has just come to a level of unacceptable.

Haiti has become intellectually and morally bankrupt, corrosive to our society, our civility, and our capacity to govern. We are saddened and disturbed to hear about the killings of the six police officers on Friday, March 12, 2021. This has prompted us to talk about the deeper-rooted issues Haitians in Haiti are currently facing. The trauma and violence of everyday life in Haiti.

More importantly, what we as the diaspora should be doing to help. The lack of awareness abroad has forced Haitians in Haiti, and even the Haitians diaspora to feel like they are stuck in a bubble. Worst of all, feeling that they are alone. We want them to know that they are not alone. In addition to knowing that we are doing everything we can to make sure that they are being heard.

Public morality and decency are in decay. Crime continues to burden our society and our country. The safety of our families is at risk. We must begin to defeat the poverty that has pervaded our nation for so long.

Haitian American Political Action Committee

The Haitian American Political Action Committee was founded by a group of leaders in Orlando, Florida. The organization was formed after identifying a gap in the political landscape. Plus, a lack of outreach and subsequent mobilization of the Haitian population. This was most recognizable in critical swing districts in Florida, Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. Best of all our goal is to impact Haitian voter engagement and turnout. In addition to insuring leadership that best reflects our values and vision for the future of the United States and Haiti. We believe Haitians can make a big impact throughout the world just as did by being the first black independent nation.

We are a group of leaders coming together and we are motivated to address the common concerns and issues that we are facing in our community. Especially in Haiti in order to make a change within the systems inside and outside of Haiti.