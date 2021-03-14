Haiti: At Least 4 Police Officers Killed and 8 Others Injured During Gang Raid in Ghetto Area

[Port Au Prince, Haiti] – On Friday, March 12, 2021, bandits who are kidnapping and killing people all across Haiti have killed 4 police officers who were in a police operation. According to police reports, there are 4 officers that the bandits in Village de Dieu riddled with bullets and snatched with machetes, there are at least 8 other police officers seriously injured in this operation. These bandits have been causing problems in the country for a long time, kidnapping and killing people across the country.

People in the country cannot take a break from the bandits. They are spreading deaths across families in the Haitian community. Even the Haitians living in the diaspora are afraid to enter Haiti because they do not want these bandits to kill them. And that’s why the police are working hard to end the bandit cause that prevents the country from working. Unfortunately, on Friday, 4 policemen were killed and 8 others seriously injured in the police operation in the ghetto.

“4 officers are killed and eight other officers were wounded, three of whom remained hospitalized Saturday in stable condition”, said National Police Director Mr. Leon Charles.

Kidnapping Crisis

In 2020, Haiti had a bad time with the kidnapping crisis even though there was a pandemic. The bandits were kidnapping too many people, Haitian Prime Minister Jouthe Joseph asked the bandits to stop what they were doing because the country could not walk because of them, but the bandits refused to stop.

Since 2020, police are fighting with the bandits so that peace can be returned to the country. The kidnapped people are in the ghetto area where bandits go to hide them so that the bandits can negotiate with people to make money. Everyone is tired of these bandits because too many people die badly. According to the police, the fight won’t stop and the bandits will be punished soon.

“I am very sad to see how these bandits kill and snatch the police with machetes. I send sympathies to the families and friends of these policemen who fell under the bullets of these bloodthirsty bandits. The battle will not stop, all the kidnapped people must be freed and get the justice they deserve. A chef is not a toy and a chef is never afraid of bandits”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a Haitian political leader and the founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti.