Miami, FL—March 16, 2024 The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) recognizes the U.S. Senators and the Biden-Harris Administration for their swift action in confirming Dennis Hankins as the United States Ambassador for Haiti. This confirmation comes at a crucial time for the country, which is currently facing a surge in gang violence, political unrest, and a worsening humanitarian and economic crisis.

President Biden’s nomination of Dennis Hankins in May 2023 demonstrated a commitment to addressing the prolonged vacancy in the position of U.S. Ambassador for Haiti. NHAEON acknowledges the Biden Administration’s efforts in prioritizing the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Haiti during this time of urgency in Haiti.

The Senate’s overwhelming bipartisan vote of 89-1 to confirm Hankins underscores the urgency and importance of addressing Haiti’s challenges.

NHAEON’s Chair, Mary Estimé-Irvin said, “We applaud the legislators’ bipartisan effort in recognizing the significance of having a diplomat like Hankins represent the United States in Haiti in this unprecedented time.”

As the Haitian-American community continues to monitor developments in Haiti, NHAEON stands ready to collaborate with Ambassador Hankins and the Biden Administration to address the nation’s urgent challenges.