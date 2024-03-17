Local News

Haitian-American Network Appreciates Biden-Harris Administration’s Support for Haiti

Dennis Hankins Appointed United States Ambassador for Haiti

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Dennis Hankins Appointed United States Ambassador for Haiti

Miami, FL—March 16, 2024 The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) recognizes the U.S. Senators and the Biden-Harris Administration for their swift action in confirming Dennis Hankins as the United States Ambassador for Haiti. This confirmation comes at a crucial time for the country, which is currently facing a surge in gang violence, political unrest, and a worsening humanitarian and economic crisis.

Dennis Hankins Appointed United States Ambassador for Haiti
Dennis Hankins United States Ambassador for Haiti

President Biden’s nomination of Dennis Hankins in May 2023 demonstrated a commitment to addressing the prolonged vacancy in the position of U.S. Ambassador for Haiti. NHAEON acknowledges the Biden Administration’s efforts in prioritizing the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Haiti during this time of urgency in Haiti.

The Senate’s overwhelming bipartisan vote of 89-1 to confirm Hankins underscores the urgency and importance of addressing Haiti’s challenges.

NHAEON’s Chair, Mary Estimé-Irvin
NHAEON’s Chair, Mary Estimé-Irvin

NHAEON’s Chair, Mary Estimé-Irvin said, “We applaud the legislators’ bipartisan effort in recognizing the significance of having a diplomat like Hankins represent the United States in Haiti in this unprecedented time.”

As the Haitian-American community continues to monitor developments in Haiti, NHAEON stands ready to collaborate with Ambassador Hankins and the Biden Administration to address the nation’s urgent challenges.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Caribbean Drug Enforcement Officers Urged to Maintain Integrity

December 19, 2009
14th Annual Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Holiday Gala a Success

14th Annual Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Holiday Gala a Success

December 23, 2019

The Bahamas Supports CMEx Kingston (Jamaica) Talks

September 6, 2010

Miami-Dade Commissioner honored by Caribbean-American owned law firm

March 4, 2012
Back to top button