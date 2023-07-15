Haitian American Chamber of Commerce host Free SBA Workshop

Oakland Park – On Monday, June 17th at 6:30 pm the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce will host an Economic Small Business Administration (SBA) EIDL Workshop. Economic Injury Disaster resulting in loss of business revenue can be devasting. Learn how to get recovery help when you need it. Attend this free workshop to better understand the resources available to assist in time of need.

This workshop features topics including Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loan program overview highlighting recent and current Florida Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) disaster declarations (Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and Broward County Flooding). Additional discussion topics include EIDL eligibility, the EIDL application process and forms including 4506-C, common mistakes to avoid in completing forms, how to request reconsideration for declined applications, and more. Register today here.

If you are a small business owner with an SBA Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL), you will want to join this 45-minute workshop, Monday, July 17th, 2023, at 6:30 pm. On our agenda:

Post-servicing processes

Managing your EIDL account

Making EIDL payments

And Other opportunities

Sandra Lawson has been a Public Affairs Specialist at Small Business Administration for 7 years. Small Business Administration is part of the Federal industry and is located in the District of Columbia, United States.

St. Fleur the VP of the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce servicing Broward and Palm Beach counties. St-Fleur carries the Haitian culture in her Heart and ensures the community’s interest is voiced. The Chamber embraces a collaborative approach to working with government and community entities for the community’s prosperity.