Haiti needs new constitution before the next general election

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The next general election in Haiti should not take place without the new constitution. Former President Jovenel Moïse announced a new constitution and referendum for the country.

Haitian population believe the new constitution should be edited to allow 25-year-old and older candidates to run for the Executive, Legislative, and the Judicial. There are leaders who did not accept, but the majority of leaders and the population accepted.

The date of the referendum was postponed because several people were infected with the COVID. But the new constitution and the referendum are still in the plans for the country.

One part of the new constitution that the majority of residents in all parts of the country support the most is the part that says that candidates starting at 25 years old and older can participate in elections. This means they can submit their candidacy in the next general election held in the country.

Unfortunately, President Moïse was assassinated before the referendum was held so that a new President could be elected in the election before leaving power.

“We are all in it. A new constitution is what the People demand. Haitians all over the world, let’s put all our strength into the fight to give Haiti another constitution. Don’t miss this chance. Dear friends of the youth, peasants, and diaspora, where the women, the small traders, and the traders in the four corners of the country, have come together to give Haiti a constitution that adapts to our reality. This time we are all in it”, said President Moïse about the new constitution on April 18, 2021.

President Moïse chose the current Prime Minister Ariel Henry and gave him a job and mission to fulfill. The current Prime Minister Ariel has to establish the new constitution, establish security in the country, and hold a general election where candidates starting at 25 years old and older can submit their candidacies. The current Prime Minister accepted this job and mission. This means that if there’s a general election without the new constitution, it would be a violation of the country and the rights of the new candidates.

“I appointed citizen Ariel Henry to the post of Prime Minister. He will have to form an opening government including the living forces of the Nation, solve the problem of insecurity, and support the CEP for the realization of the general elections and the referendum”, said, President Moïse about why he chose the current Prime Minister Ariel.

President Moïse did not choose the current Prime Minister Ariel to set up a transitional government or participate in the Montana agreement. Putting in a transitional government, and holding an election without the new constitution will be a violation of the country and the rights of the candidates.

Werley Nortreus is among the leaders who support the part where candidates who are not yet 35 years old can participate in the elections in the new constitution. According to what he said about this matter, he stated that it is the greatest move that will be done for the country if new and young visionary candidates have the chance to participate in the election for the benefit of the country.

“President Moïse came up with the new constitution and the referendum for Haiti. In the new constitution, a candidate who is 25 years old and older will have the right to participate in elections. Although the referendum was postponed, President Moïse chose the current Prime Minister Ariel to establish the new constitution, establish security in the country, and hold a fair election. A general election in the country without the new constitution will be a violation”, says Haitian politician Werley about the new constitution and the country’s future.

For a general election to be held in Haiti, the new constitution and the referendum must be established. A general election without the new constitution will be a violation.