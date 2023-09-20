Habitat Broward Expands Footprint with First Coral Springs Partnership

CORAL SPRINGS – Habitat for Humanity of Broward is expanding its footprint with its first partnership with the City of Coral Springs. To celebrate this landmark, Habitat Broward and its supporters convened on Monday, September 18 at 3630 Riverside Drive to hold a groundbreaking ceremony.

The workforce housing community sponsor, The Federick A. DeLuca Foundation, lead with a generous donation to help make this community a reality and future home for 13 families.

“Soon this development will be a vibrant community of beautiful townhomes that will fulfill the American dream of homeownership and the empowerment and security it provides for almost 60 of our neighbors. It will become this beloved community because of an incredible partnership between private funders, the City of Coral Springs, and Habitat, said Nancy Robin, CEO and Executive Director of Habitat Broward.

EverBank also stepped up to the plate with an extraordinary gift of $500,000. Other home sponsors for this new development include GL Homes, HG Charitable Foundation, BBX Capital and Sunbeam/WSVN 7.

Dignitaries at the event included support from elected and business leaders:

City of Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook and all City Commissioners

State Representatives Christine Hunchofsky and Dan Daley

Broward Commissioner Michael Udine

Chair of the Broward County School board, Lori Alhadeff and School Board member Debra Hixon

The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Program Officer , Ceci Rivas Gonzalez

EverBank Eric Loller and AVP/Financial Center Manager, Marlee Kaplan

GL Homes SVP, Alan Fant

BBX Capital, Lois Marino

“The new neighbors and taxpayers who will call this development home will positively impact their neighborhood, reduce unemployment, and increase the local workforce.,” Robin said.

The 13-townhome development will be home to 60 people and will be approximately 1800 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. GL Homes designed the beautiful, million-dollar design for the homes. Site work will start in November of this year and the project is scheduled to complete construction in late Summer of 2024.

The community is close to city centers, schools, churches, recreational and shopping amenities with easy access to transportation and major traffic corridors.

The new energy-efficient, two-story townhomes in Coral Springs will include three bedrooms, modern kitchens, hurricane-impact windows, and garages.

Habitat Broward’s program combines home construction with affordable mortgage financing. Plus, robust education to put working families on the path to long-term financial security through homeownership.