HAVANA – Guyana is among some 70 countries represented at the 36th annual Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2018) which opens on Monday (October 29).

Members of the Guyana delegation which comprises both government and private sector officials were today busy putting finishing touches to the Guyana booth which is located in the CARICOM pavilion along with Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Haiti.

Among the Guyanese companies represented are Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Roraima Airways, Lumber Master Guyana Inc., and Mohammed’s Farm along with the Guyana Office for Investment. Additional products on display include Guyanese manufactured candies, jams, jellies, rice, chowmein, spices and pepper sauce.

The expo will be officially opened Monday morning and according to Natalia Seepersaud, deputy chief executive officer of Go-Invest, a number of one-on-one meetings have been arranged with Cuban as well as companies from a host of countries participating in the event. She said companies from Britain, Russia, and a number of Central American nations have already confirmed meetings with Guyanese companies.

Wednesday is designated Caribbean Day and will feature tasting of Guyana’s internationally acclaimed award winning El Dorado rum as well as a local steel band which has its origins in steel pans and training donated by Guyana some 40 years ago.

Thursday, Guyana will host a Doing Business with Guyana reception at Club Havana.

Deonanrine Ramsaroop, chief executive office of Lumber Master says that he is using the opportunity to “promote non-traditional tropical hardwood species which is in demand in Cuba’s construction and furniture manufacturing sectors.”

Roraima Airways reservation manager Gilleon Chase says her company will be looking to promote hotel accommodation and tours to various attractions in Guyana for Cubans visiting Guyana especially to process their immigrant visa applications. She said discussions will be held with Cuban authorities about possible multi destination tourism.

Demerara Distillers Limited will be following up on discussions previously held with a number of Central American countries about launching its rum and related products in these markets. Discussions will also be held with banking officials about developing correspondent banking with its Demerara Bank.

Mohammed’s Farms meanwhile will be engaging Cuba and other countries in an effort to access markets for its poultry and related products.