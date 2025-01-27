National News

Guinness World Record: UTC Congratulates Pannist Joshua Regrello

Pannist Joshua Regrello

 

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) congratulates pannist Joshua Regrello on his recent record-breaking attempt to set a new Guinness World Record. To support the financial well-being of everyone, UTC gave Joshua units worth $5,000. This happened at a special event on Friday, January 24, at the San Fernando Investment Centre. The Unit Trust Corporation is proud to celebrate his extraordinary achievement.

Guinness World Record: Gift of Units

This Gift of Units investment will help Joshua’s talent. It will support him as he works to promote the national instrument globally. His accomplishment highlights the incredible dedication of our local musicians who inspire the next generation of artists.

UTC’s Marketing Head, Hema Ramkissoon, discussed the significance of the event, stating, “At UTC, we believe in nurturing and empowering talent for the overall national development of Trinidad and Tobago. Joshua’s incredible achievement is a testament to the power of dedication and perseverance. We are delighted to present him with this investment in Gift of Units, encouraging him to invest wisely for his future. We are always committed to preparing young people for meaningful financial growth.”

UTC’s Head of Marketing, Hema Ramkissoon, and San Fernando Investment Centre Manager, Erica Bleasdell, gave pannist Jousha Regrello $5000.00. This gift came from the Unit Trust Corporation for his great Guinness World Record achievement. The presentation took place on Friday, January 24th.

Unit Trust Corporation

The Unit Trust Corporation is the leading mutual fund service provider in the region, offering a range of investment solutions to individuals and institutions, with Funds Under Management, as at 31st December 2023, totalling TT$24.5BN (approx. US$3.6BN).

 

