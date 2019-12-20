Grenada’s V’ghn Set to Make All of the Caribbean Proud This Friday

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – On Friday (Dec. 20th) the Caribbean region will have yet another reason to celebrate. Grenada’s crowned King of Groovy Soca, V’ghn, is set to unleash a mega preview of a project he and his team have worked arduously, in the past year, to perfect and deliver to the world.

A five track EP, showcasing the artist’s unparalleled versatility, will likely blow the socks off music executives the world over when it’s dropped later this week.

Fresh off a tour that saw the young entertainer touch places like Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Turks and Caicos, Geneva Switzerland, Oslo Norway, Dubai and Amsterdam, V’ghn is rearing to go.

Team member, International DJ Stephen excitedly said this project speaks volumes of the artiste’s ambitious nature and his personal mission to take the Caribbean’s energy, to every corner of the globe.

“The EP is basically a prelude to V’ghn’s debut album, which is aptly entitled, “XoniQ,” which phonetically reads, (X on IQ), a term created by the artiste to mean Unlimited IQ. “It’s a word that’s meant to describe V’ghn’s immense voracity for knowledge,” said Stephen.

The album is set for an April 2020 release but before that, five singles, which deliver an intrinsic view into the artiste’s musical mind, highlighting his love for Afrobeats, Afrofusion, R&B, Pop and tropical dancehall, will be shared with fans this Friday.

V’ghn stands sure of himself, with a pure heart and a thirst to be among the great creators of Caribbean music.

Happily, he has shared in the musical credit for a number of the region’s popular entertainers, among them, Konshens, and Christopher Martin this year alone. And with a crown of his own from the land he hails, Grenada, the reigning Groovy Soca Monarch king of Grenada and Grenadian Cultural Ambassador, continues to aim high.

Fans of the young, dynamic artiste are encouraged to stay abreast of his every move, by following him @vhgnofficial on Instagram and via his website at www.vghnofficial.com.