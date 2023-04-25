The Grenada Tourism Authority Pure Grenada Excellence Champion Carriacou Training – A Resounding Success

St. George’s, Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to report that the newly launched Pure Grenada Excellence Champion (PGEC) Customer Service training sessions on the sister isle of Carriacou were a resounding success. 250 participants from various sectors attended the sessions, which took place between April 3 to 6 at the Cassada Bay Resort.

The Pure Grenada Excellence Champion program is a unique service excellence training initiative created to improve the quality and marketability of local service providers better enabling the provision of exceptional experiences to locals and visitors alike.

The Carriacou training courses were the first held under the Pure Grenada Excellence Champion umbrella and saw participation from representatives of several key service organizations, including the Royal Grenada Police Force, Grenada Airports Authority, Grenada Ports Authority, Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, tour and taxi operators, supermarkets, restaurants, and hotels.

The sessions were facilitated by Edward Frederick who covered effective communication, conflict resolution, customer retention strategies, and health and safety practices. These focus areas were specifically designed to improve service delivery and enhance the overall visitor experience on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The wide representation of participants at the first offering of the Pure Grenada Excellence Champion program highlights the importance of providing a comprehensive and inclusive customer service solution like PGEC training courses to promote a culture of excellence and lead to an overall enhancement in all areas of the customer experience.

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland stated, “Excellence in customer service is the heartbeat of the tourism industry. The success of our customer service training sessions in Carriacou speaks to the recognition of how important it is to service providers and tourism professionals to be equipped with the necessary skills to create memorable experiences, foster long-term relationships, inspire positive reviews, and ultimately drive growth in the tourism industry.”

Grenada was recently highlighted as one of the top three destinations for travel recovery from the US market by the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA). The Pure Grenada Excellence Champion program is a testament to the GTA’s commitment to promote excellence in service delivery to ensure continued viability and sustainability of the tourism industry.

PGEC customer service training courses are ongoing and available free of cost to interested business operators and staff of tourism enterprises, including restaurants, hotels, taxi and tour operators, attraction sites and other front-line establishments in the tourism sector. Email [email protected] for registration information.