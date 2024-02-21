Grenada-Born Technology Leader Dr. Camille Lewis Shines At US Engineering Awards

BALTIMORE – Native Grenadian Dr. Camille Lewis has been officially recognized as a Modern-Day Technology Leader at the 38th Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) held from February 15th-18th 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. The distinction is annually conferred on a cohort of trailblazing technology professionals in the US who are shaping the technological frontier.

Dr. Lewis received the prestigious technology award for her outstanding contributions at Lockheed Martin (LM) where she has served for more than 15 years and recently began her second three-year tenure as an LM Fellow. The highly esteemed role is reserved for exceptional Lockheed Martin employees who have distinguished themselves as thought leaders across the corporation.

The honor was presented to Dr. Lewis by Ms. Tanya Spencer, Chief Diversity Officer, GE Gas Power/GE Vernova at BEYA’s Technology Recognition Event on 16th February. The event sponsors included Amazon, BAE Systems, CACI International Inc., Ford Motor Company, GE, HII, Leidos, World Wide Technology, HP, and Peraton; and was hosted by Lockheed Martin, US Black Engineer & IT Magazine, and The Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

In reflecting on her receipt of the BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leader award, Dr. Lewis said, “I am truly honored to receive this prestigious BEYA award and I am inspired to continue doing my part in helping to drive technological innovation and advancement, while ensuring that persons from minority communities are meaningfully engaged in the process. I am grateful to everyone that has supported me along my journey, including my dedicated mother Myra Lewis, sister Simone Lewis, brother Damian Lewis, my wonderful daughter Laurie Satchell, and my many friends and supporters over the years. I owe a debt of gratitude to: my teachers in Grenada who nurtured my early interest in Math and Science during my formative years; my Professors and Instructors at college and university who believed in me and pushed me to do my very best; my incredible mentors throughout my career who have guided me along my career path; and of course the senior executives at Lockheed Martin who nominated me for the award.”

Notably, Dr. Lewis was inducted into the US National Academy of Engineering in 2018 and was also ranked as one of the US’ top 100 engineers.

She holds a Ph.D. in Computational and Applied Mathematics (2006) and MS in Applied Mathematics from the University of Arkansas. She also holds a BS in Mathematics and Minor in Physics (1998) from Midwestern State University and is a proud graduate of St. Joseph’s Convent (1992) in St. Georges, Grenada.