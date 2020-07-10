Grenada begins phased opening on July 15

Grenada Phased Approach To Reopening Its Borders: Entry Requirements Confirmed for low, medium and high risk Countries

GRENADA – The Government of Grenada has announced a phased approach to the reopening of its borders, promoting a smooth, systematic and safe process beginning July 15.

For this process countries will be categorized as Low, Medium or High-risk, for the purposes of entry requirements to Grenada.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has detailed the protocols for travellers into Grenada in an official comprehensive document for each of the three categories in the following link: Protocols for Travellers into Grenada

Meantime, the UK Government has named Grenada as one of the countries that British passengers upon returning from, will not be required to self-isolate. An official UK travel bulletin, ‘Travel Corridors: countries and territories exemption list” reads, from July 10, unless they have visited or stopped in any other country or territory in the preceding 14 days, passengers arriving from the listed countries and territories will not be required to self isolate on arrival into England and Grenada is included in this list.

Through the hard work and diligence of the Government of Grenada and the Ministry of Health, the coronavirus was successfully contained by closing borders since March 22, imposing a limited state of emergency, social distancing, the wearing of face coverings and screening and testing.

Grenada presently has no active cases of COVID-19 since June 18 with only 23 positive cases recorded.

Finally, as of Tuesday July 8, 2020, the curfew has been lifted in the tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Peitite Martinique. The relaxed measures come on the heels of Grenada’s success in being a COVID free destination and our preparedness for the gradual reopening of the borders.