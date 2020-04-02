Grenada Adds Further Measures to Stem the Spread of COVID-19

GRENADA – With effect from Tuesday March 30, 2020, the state of Grenada is in a 24 hour curfew to mitigate the community spread of COVID-19.

As of Sunday March 29, Grenada has 9 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, all being imported or import related cases.

The Government of Grenada has taken these proactive measures to safeguard the citizens and visitors on island. The curfew is in effect until April 6, 2020 in the first instance when it will be reviewed.

Grenada closed its borders with effect from March 22, 2020 and only passenger flights to repatriate visitors to their home countries have been granted permission to land at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA). We are grateful to all our international partners who have assisted us with this unprecedented exercise.

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) offices are currently closed during the limited state of emergency period from 6pm on March 25 until April 15, 2020. The team at the GTA is working remotely and can be contacted on their work mobiles or company email.

We remain confident and optimistic that these measures will be effective in protecting the islands. We ask everyone to make a collective effort to stay at home and stay safe.

The Government of Grenada will review the situation on April 15, 2020 and provide an update on the timelines to receive visitors again.