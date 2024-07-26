Graycliff Hotel & Restaurant: Home to an Award-Winning Wine Collection

NASSAU, Bahamas – Graycliff Hotel & Restaurant, the historic establishment nestled in the heart of Nassau, Bahamas, is the recipient of six awards by ‘The World of Fine Wine’ The World’s Best Wine Lists Awards. Celebrating excellence in wine offerings, the renowned publication has recognized Graycliff’s commitment to providing an unparalleled wine experience in the South & Central America and the Caribbean region.

Award Categories

Best Hotel Wine List

Best Champagne and Sparkling Wine List

Best Dessert and Fortified Wine List

Best Sake List (outside of Japan)

Best Long Wine List, and

Best Spirits List

‘The World of Fine Wine’ The World’s Best Wine Lists Awards are judged according to a rigorous protocol guaranteeing the credibility and integrity of the competition and putting each list through an intensive judging process by an independent, international panel including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, and a World Champion Sommelier.

The journey to Graycliff’s award-winning wine list began as a labor of love for owner Enrico Garzaroli. His love for exceptional wines led him to envision a 5-star restaurant experience. As a result, this vision was brought to fruition when he purchased the Graycliff mansion in 1973.

World-Class Wine List

Garzaroli’s ambition for excellence extended beyond the cuisine. He recognized the importance of a world-class wine list to complement the restaurant’s gourmet offerings. He started buying wines from all over the world, assembling an impressive and diverse collection that would become the foundation for Graycliff’s Wine Cellar, now the world’s third largest private collection. As Graycliff’s reputation grew, so did the need for an exceptional selection of rare and highly sought after spirits: bourbon, whiskey, cognac, armagnac, calvados, grappa, rum, tequila, and much more.

“A true validation of Graycliff’s commitment to excellence,” said Garzaroli. “This recognition by ‘The World of Fine Wine’ solidifies our position among the top destinations for wine and spirits lovers in the world. It is incredibly rewarding to curate a collection that reflects our team’s passion for the quality and variety our patrons have come to expect.”

In addition to its 2024 accolades, Graycliff Hotel and Restaurant has received the ‘World of Fine Wine’ 3-Star Award its highest honour, annually since 2014, a testament to its commitment to excellence in every aspect of its wine program as well as the 2023 Global Award for the Best Spirits List.

Once again, Graycliff’s achievements in the regional competitions have earned them a spot in the running for the global category prizes at the 2024 Star Awards. The winners will be revealed at the World’s Best Wine Lists awards ceremony at Glaziers Hall in London on September 16, 2024.