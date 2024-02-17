Grammy Nominee Ruthie Foster at Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, March 2

MIAMI – Get ready for an unforgettable evening of soulful blues as veteran artist Ruthie Foster takes the stage at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. Foster, celebrated for her Grammy-nominated work and collaborations with luminaries like Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, will showcase her latest album, “Healing Time.” Tickets are now available.

In a world seeking solace, Ruthie Foster’s “Healing Time” serves as a musical guide, offering a blend of compassion and resolve. This collection of songs reflects Foster’s exploration of new boundaries as a singer and songwriter. Collaborating with her band, the Ruthie Foster Band, the album features a refreshing, live-sounding atmosphere across its 12 compelling tracks.

Conceived during the 2020 lockdown, “Healing Time” is a testament to Foster’s resilience and creativity. The album marks a pivotal moment in her illustrious career, characterized by multiple Grammy nominations and noteworthy collaborations. Foster took a more active role in the writing process, refining her songcraft, and enlisted the talents of previous collaborators like Gary Nicholson and Grace Pettis to enhance the album’s songwriting and sound.

The title track, featuring pedal steel legend Robert Randolph, encapsulates the essence of “Healing Time.” It serves as a reference to the collective trials faced over the past few years and highlights one of Foster’s artistic goals – to heal through her music.