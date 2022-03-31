Jamaican Pop Star Conkarah Releases “Millonario” Feat. Pedro Capó

[New York, NY] – Today, Jamaican Pop sensation Conkarah releases the new single, “Millonario” featuring Latin GRAMMY® Award winning global Latin superstar Pedro Capóvia BMG.

On the release of “Millonario” produced by Patrick Romantik (Enrique Iglesias, Thalía) Conkarah states, “It was such a pleasure working with Pedro and vibing in the studio. We connected immediately and the message of the song came to us naturally and effortlessly. I am very proud to have done this song with such a positive message especially in these times. I’m very grateful for this opportunity and excited to share it with the world.”

The release of “Millonario” follows the 3x Diamond-certified global hit “Banana”. Which features GRAMMY® award-winning reggae singer/producer Shaggy. “Banana” has now surpassed over 2 billion global streams to date. He is the first Jamaican artist to accomplish this milestone in a short release period.

“Millonario” and other songs including special guests such as Pedro Capó, Shaggy, Romain Virgo, and Fiji will be featured on Conkarah’s new EP Destination Unknown, due out April 1, 2022 via BMG.

Conkarah

Having surpassed a combined 2 billion global streams and topping charts in over 23 countries, Conkarah has emerged as a musical force to be reckoned with. (3x Diamond, Platinum, and Gold in Mexico; Platinum in Brazil, Canada, India, Netherlands, and Gold in Norway, Spain, France, and Sweden).

Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, Conkarah is bringing cultures together with his vibrant brand of “Island Pop”. A colorful concoction melding reggae, dancehall, and harmony with classic songwriting, tropical rhythms, and irreverent good humor. The 3x Diamond-certified global hit single “Banana” featuring his fellow Jamaican, international reggae and GRAMMY® award-winning singer/producer Shaggy, proved a chart-topping global smash, fueled in part by the hugely popular #BANANADROP dance challenge, including videos by such celebrities and top influencers as Jason Derulo, Charli D’Amelio, Nicole Scherzinger, Chiara Ferragni, Neymar, and Addison Rae. With “Banana” still breaking records, Conkarah followed it up with another flavorful single, “Papaya (Sick Wit It Crew Mix)” during the summer of 2021.

In December 2021, Conkarah released the Switch (Fatty Fatty) Remix EP. A collection of remixes by and featuring Roach Killa, Bobby Konders (Massive B), Orange Hill, Zed Bias and Jay Mac.

Pedro Capó

Pedro Capó is an award-winning Puerto Rican singer/songwriter, musician, and actor who has scored numerous hits throughout Latin America. The grandson of Puerto Rican legend Bobby Capó, Pedro initially rose to fame in the rock en español band Marka Registrada.

During the late ’90s prior to embarking on a solo career the following decade. He broke through with “Estoy Enamorado,” a 2009 duet with Thalía. He remained a mainstay on Billboard’s Latin charts throughout the 2010s. Two of his full-lengths, Aquila (2014) and En Letra de Otro (2017), charted in the Top Five of the Top Latin Albums. As well as Latin Pop Albums charts. He scored his biggest international hit with 2018’s “Calma,”.

Topping the charts in dozens of countries, both in its original form and through remixes featuring Farruko and Alicia Keys. It won a Latin GRAMMY® for Song of the Year.