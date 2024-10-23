Grace Foods USA Turns Up the Heat on National Jamaican Jerk Day with a Bold and Fiery Grace Sauce Showdown!

SOUTH FLORIDA – It’s time to fire up the flavor and turn the heat all the way up! Grace Foods USA is cranking the excitement on National Jamaican Jerk Day (NJJD) this Sunday, October 27, with the ultimate Grace Sauce Contest—the spiciest competition of the year!

Six local chefs and restaurants will battle it out for the chance to win a sizzling $1,000 cash prize, the coveted Grace Sauce Trophy, and the honor of having their creation featured at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival!

This is more than a contest; it’s a culinary clash of flavors that will have jerk lovers everywhere on the edge of their seats. The judges’ tasting takes place on Wednesday, October 23, with the winner revealed LIVE on Instagram at 2 PM ET on Sunday, October 27 , making NJJD the spiciest day of the year!

The Competition Is Fierce, and the Prizes Are Hot!

Contestants aren’t just cooking for cash—they’re competing for the ultimate bragging rights in the world of jerk cuisine. Along with $1,000 and the Grace Sauce Trophy, the winner will score tickets to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, a Grace gift basket packed with delicious goodies. Competitors will pull out all the stops to create the most flavorful, unique sauce using a Grace Jerk product as the hero ingredient. Judged for taste and creativity, the winning sauce will be featured in live cooking demos at the Jerk Festival.

Meet the Star-Studded Judges

Judging this fierce competition is a lineup of culinary stars and media personalities who know flavor inside and out:

Chef Irie – Celebrity chef and the charismatic host of the Publix Culinary Stage at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival.

– Celebrity chef and the charismatic host of the Publix Culinary Stage at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival. Chef Reece – The culinary mastermind behind Reece Kitchen.

– The culinary mastermind behind Reece Kitchen. Ron Beasley – The food blogging sensation with a passion for bold flavors.

– The food blogging sensation with a passion for bold flavors. Jody-Ann Gray – Media personality bringing flavor to the food scene.

– Media personality bringing flavor to the food scene. Plus, a mystery guest judge who’s sure to spice things up!

Get in on the Action!

NJJD into the most flavorful day of the year. Start sharing your favorite Grace Jerk dishes on social media NOW, tag us #NationalJamaicanJerkDay #GraceFoodsJerk #ForTheLoveOfJerk and #NJJD. Show off your own jerk creations and be part of this vibrant celebration of Jamaican culture! Grace Foods USA is calling on all jerk lovers to join the celebration and turninto the most flavorful day of the year. Start sharing your favorite Grace Jerk dishes on social media, tag us @NationalJamaicanJerkDa y and @GraceFoodsJerk, and use the hashtags. Show off your own jerk creations and be part of this vibrant celebration of Jamaican culture!

Don’t Miss the Big Reveal! Tune in LIVE on Instagram at 2 PM ET on October 27 to see which sauce reigns supreme in the Grace Sauce Contest! It’s going to be a fiery showdown you won’t want to miss.

“This event is a celebration of creativity, passion, and the rich culinary traditions of Jamaica,” said Andrea Reynolds, Global Category Manager at Grace Foods USA. “We are excited to showcase the talent of these incredible chefs and share this moment with jerk lovers around the world!”

Let’s make this year’s #NationalJamaicanJerkDay the boldest and most flavorful one yet. Mark your calendars, fire up the grill, and get ready to jerk and post it!