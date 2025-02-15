Global Tourism Resilience Conference (Jamaica) Unites Global Leaders

NEGRIL, Jamaica – Plans are in full swing for the highly anticipated 3rd staging of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference, set to bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and stakeholders from over seven countries.

This significant occasion is set to serve as a crucial forum for exploring creative approaches to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of tourism worldwide.

“Jamaica is ready to welcome strong delegation from all these countries including Kenya, Spain, Greece, Canada, Barbados and the United States of America. This is a show of confidence in the destination as a thought leader in resilience and highlights the level of global collaboration to future proof tourism,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

The conference will happen from February 17-19 at Princess Grand in Negril. It will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops. These will focus on overcoming challenges and finding opportunities in the tourism sector.

Attendees will explore critical topics such as disaster recovery, climate change adaptation, and digital transformation within the industry.

Professor Llyod Waller is the Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre. He is excited about this year’s event.

“We are pleased to see the growing interest and participation from countries worldwide. This conference is more than just a gathering; it is a catalyst for action and collaboration, driving resilience and sustainable growth in global tourism.”

Global Tourism Resilience Conference Representatives

The conference includes representatives from Kenya, Trinidad, Anguilla, the USA, Barbados, Canada, St. Kitts, Zambia, Greece, the UK, Aruba, Malta, Dominica, Guyana, and Spain. Its goal is to build international partnerships and share knowledge. This will help create effective solutions for today’s tourism challenges.

Highlights of the Conference Include:

Keynote Addresses from internationally acclaimed experts in tourism resilience and sustainability.

from internationally acclaimed experts in tourism resilience and sustainability. Interactive Panel Discussions featuring policymakers, industry leaders, and academia.

featuring policymakers, industry leaders, and academia. Networking Opportunitiesto connect with global stakeholders and foster strategic alliances.

Sign-up has ended. For more information visit www.gtrcmc.org.