Global Markets: Insights from Trade Trek USA “Tariff Talks” Session

FLORIDA — Trade Trek USA, a prominent business assistance platform aiding Caribbean brands in expanding to global markets, recently held the second session of the Market Access Series (MAS), called “Tariff Talks: Exploring Costs & Opportunities.”

The session, held virtually and attended by industry professionals from across the Caribbean and the U.S. offered crucial insights on how recent U.S. tariff shifts are impacting exporters and what strategies can be deployed to remain competitive.

Featured Speakers

The featured speakers, Sonless Martin, VP of Global Trade & Business Development, and Stanley Rigaud, Intermodal Cargo Development Officer, both from Port Miami delivered an in-depth presentation on how tariff policies are reshaping the playing field for Caribbean brands entering the U.S. market.

A full recording of the session is now available on Trade Trek USA’s YouTube channel:

Strategic Focus on Global Markets

As part of its evolving mission, Trade Trek USA also announced an expansion of its strategic focus beyond U.S. borders. The organization is now building direct connections in Southeast Asia, Africa, India, and Dubai. This will help Caribbean brands reach new global markets that have growing demand and good trade conditions.

“The environment created by recent U.S. tariffs has shifted the calculus for many small to mid-sized exporters,” said Asa P. Sealy, Founder of Trade Trek USA. “While the U.S. remains a priority, it’s no longer the only path to scale. These global markets present exciting, high-growth opportunities for brands ready to diversify. Our expansion is about giving entrepreneurs and brands more options and a broader global trade strategy.”

Upcoming Market Access Series (MAS) Session: Emerging Markets

The next Market Access Series session will focus on Emerging Markets. Trade Trek USA will highlight market entry strategies, trade partnerships, and regional differences in these new global areas.

For more information about Trade Trek USA, upcoming events, or how to become a brand partner or sponsor, visit: www.tradetrekusa.com