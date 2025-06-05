Glen Campbell and His Impact on Jamaican Theatre

by Derrick Scott

ATLANTA – “Glen Campbell Day” and the man himself were the toast of Dekalb County in Atlanta Georgia, on May 25, to honor renowned Jamaican actor and comedian Glen Campbell, O.D. A second proclamation – compliments of the Georgia State Senate – recognized Campbell’s exceptional artistic achievements and cultural impact.

The accolades heaped on the veteran Jamaican actor marked a moment of pride for the Caribbean diaspora and supporters of Jamaican theatre. This coincided with Campbell’s jubilant recent visit to the Peach State recently.

Campbell was in Atlanta to lead the cast of the acclaimed stage play “Room 513.” Both shows on Sunday, May 25, at Shiloh High School in Lithonia played to a full house. The performances were met with enthusiastic acclaim, highlighting Campbell’s enduring appeal and the strong support for Jamaican theatre abroad.

Dekalb County Proclamation

With a career lasting over forty years, Campbell received the Dekalb County Proclamation at a private event in Atlanta. Gail Dunwell hosted the event in his honor. Close friends, art supporters, and members of the Jamaican American community attended. Professor Dr. Conrad Ingram, a fellow Jamaican, formally presented the proclamation. He did this on behalf of Dekalb County Commissioner Dr. Ladena Bolton.

The proclamation acknowledged Campbell’s important work in the performing arts. It also highlighted his role as a cultural ambassador for Jamaica.

At the same time, the Georgia State Senate honored Mr. Campbell for his remarkable cultural influence. The presentation was made by Honorable Jewell Scott, Esq., a Jamaican and Georgia Superior Court Judge, highlighting Campbell’s contributions as not just entertainment but also as a source of inspiration and cultural preservation.

The celebrations continued with a special award presented by the Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center (JMCC) in Atlanta. The award recognized Campbell’s 44 years of excellence in Jamaican theatre and comedy. The presentation was made by Dr. Apolone Reid, President of the JMCC, who praised Campbell for his lifelong dedication to enriching Jamaican culture and uplifting audiences around the world.

Campbell, best known for his comedic genius and dynamic stage presence, expressed deep gratitude for the honors. He noted the importance of cultural legacy and the continued support of the Jamaican diaspora. “It’s heartwarming to see the love for Jamaican theatre alive and well so far from home,” said he.

As the curtains closed on a weekend of celebration, Glen Campbell’s impact was clear. He was not just a talented performer, but also a beloved cultural icon. His influence still resonates across generations and borders.