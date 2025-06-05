Profile

Glen Campbell and His Impact on Jamaican Theatre

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 minute ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Glen Campbell, Jewel Scott
Glen Campbell tribute
Veteran Jamaican Actor Glen Campbell center listens attentively as Jamaica’s former honorary council to Atlanta and Georgia Superior Court Judge, Hon. Jewell Scott, Esq. She read Georgia State Senate proclamation recognizing Mr. Campbell’s exceptional cultural impact during a presentation after his performance of his acclaimed stage play “Room 513”.

by Derrick Scott

ATLANTA“Glen Campbell Day” and the man himself were the toast of Dekalb County in Atlanta Georgia,  on May 25, to honor renowned Jamaican actor and comedian Glen Campbell, O.D.  A second proclamation – compliments of the Georgia State Senate – recognized Campbell’s exceptional artistic achievements and cultural impact.

The accolades heaped on the veteran Jamaican actor marked a moment of pride for the Caribbean diaspora and supporters of Jamaican theatre. This coincided with Campbell’s jubilant recent visit to the Peach State recently.

Campbell was in Atlanta to lead the cast of the acclaimed stage play “Room 513.” Both shows on Sunday, May 25, at Shiloh High School in Lithonia played to a full house. The performances were met with enthusiastic acclaim, highlighting Campbell’s enduring appeal and the strong support for Jamaican theatre abroad.

Dekalb County Proclamation

With a career lasting over forty years, Campbell received the Dekalb County Proclamation at a private event in Atlanta. Gail Dunwell hosted the event in his honor. Close friends, art supporters, and members of the Jamaican American community attended. Professor Dr. Conrad Ingram, a fellow Jamaican, formally presented the proclamation. He did this on behalf of Dekalb County Commissioner Dr. Ladena Bolton.

The proclamation acknowledged Campbell’s important work in the performing arts. It also highlighted his role as a cultural ambassador for Jamaica.

At the same time, the Georgia State Senate honored Mr. Campbell for his remarkable cultural influence. The presentation was made by Honorable Jewell Scott, Esq., a Jamaican and Georgia Superior Court Judge, highlighting Campbell’s contributions as not just entertainment but also as a source of inspiration and cultural preservation.

The celebrations continued with a special award presented by the Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center (JMCC) in Atlanta. The award recognized Campbell’s 44 years of excellence in Jamaican theatre and comedy. The presentation was made by Dr. Apolone Reid, President of the JMCC, who praised Campbell for his lifelong dedication to enriching Jamaican culture and uplifting audiences around the world.

Campbell, best known for his comedic genius and dynamic stage presence, expressed deep gratitude for the honors. He noted the importance of cultural legacy and the continued support of the Jamaican diaspora. “It’s heartwarming to see the love for Jamaican theatre alive and well so far from home,” said he.

As the curtains closed on a weekend of celebration, Glen Campbell’s impact was clear. He was not just a talented performer, but also a beloved cultural icon. His influence still resonates across generations and borders.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 minute ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Barbados Prime Minister Mottley AFUWI Awardee

PM Mia Mottley and Cedella Marley Among AFUWI 2021 Awardees

January 25, 2021

Caribbean Americans Among Selected Miami Foundation Miami Fellows Class

May 7, 2016

Trinidadian Doctor to receive award at Caribbean American Heritage Awards

October 14, 2009

Anguilla Appoints Director of Tourism

August 13, 2010
Back to top button