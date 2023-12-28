Giving for Good in South Florida at the Just Start Now Love at Christmas Concert

SOUTH FLORIDA – It was a night of entertainment, merriment and purpose as the Consulate General of Jamaica hosted the “Love at Christmas” Concert last Tuesday (Dec. 19) at the Redeeming Word Christian Center in Fort Lauderdale. The event was free to the public with renowned performing artistes – local and international – giving of their time and talent to benefit the Just Start Now, a South Florida charity, with its campaign launch to foster goodwill for underprivileged youths in Jamaica by providing them with running sneakers.

More than 400 pairs of sneakers, variety and sizes, were donated by patrons in attendance with a significant number from Flash Sales, Inc., a Florida-based company. These will be distributed in Jamaica, at an early date next year, according to Just Start Now, Founder, Mr. Kenric Grange. He also expressed gratitude to the Consulate and the Diaspora community for overwhelming support since the Concert launch. “We’re still receiving gifts at the designated location at the Redeeming Word Christian Center” he stated. The Church is located at 2800 Prospect Road in Fort Lauderdale.

Gratitude

Consul General Mair in expressing appreciation spoke of the benefits from Diaspora groups in collaboration with the Consulate General. “This is an example of great partnership for a worthy cause which will put a smile on the faces of many Jamaican youth in our homeland” he said.

Stellar Performances

CG Mair also lauded the many stellar performers who gave of their time and talent as the Redeeming Word Center was transformed into a platform of song, dance and drama engaging the audience with mesmerizing compositions celebrating the holiday season.

These included star performances from legend performers like Pluto Shervington and AJ Brown. Then the South Florida Caribbean Chorale directed by tenor Steve Higgins; Saxophonist Yishka sang and evoked emotions with melodies that resonated the spirit of the evening.

Other stellar performers included young Matthew Higgins who rendered childlike Christmas songs. Plus, the Cross Family from the Redeeming Word Center, and Empress Uneek delivered with her own unique style. The audience also enjoyed cultural chatter about Christmas in Jamaica with actress, Maxine ‘Queenie’ Osbourne and upcoming young star, Master Elijah Raymond.

The audience was also surprised with spontaneous acts of song and drama from two community charity groups, the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) accompanied by the Consul General, and also the Jamaican Men of Florida (JMOF).

The event hosts included attorney, Kaysia Earley, and dub poet Malachi Smith adding their own glitter to an evening of variety entertainment filled with music, song and dance, and drama, which will make a profound difference in the lives of underprivileged and needy youths in Jamaica.

The three-hour programme was sponsored by the Redeeming Word Christian Center, Jamaica National Money Services, Reggae Global Entertainment, Inc., and Irietimes.com who provided livestream platform.