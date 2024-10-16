Give Miami Day: A Day of Generosity and Giving Back

MIAMI – One of the nation’s largest giving events, Give Miami Day, is Thursday, November 21, exactly one week before Thanksgiving. The annual giving movement unites Miami and offers every South Floridian the opportunity to be a philanthropist, extending their generosity to nonprofits in Greater Miami through online giving. Hosted by The Miami Foundation, Give Miami Day raises funds for more than 1,000 local organizations in every nonprofit sector, from environment to equity and from youth to arts.

As the biggest fundraiser of the year for hundreds of nonprofits, Give Miami Day has helped make the vital work of nonprofits possible for twelve consecutive years. With nonprofits receiving 100% of donations as flexible dollars, this day enables them to have the resources necessary to nimbly respond and meet the needs of the Greater Miami community.

Data gathered by The Miami Foundation proves that generosity is on the rise in Greater Miami. In 2023, Give Miami Day made history with more than $34 million dollars in donations and a record 46,000 donors – that’s more people than attend two Miami Heat games at the Kaseya Center!

Important information to remember:

Registration for nonprofits is open now through October 18.

Early Giving begins November 17.

When the clock strikes midnight on Thursday, November 21, the 24-hour giving celebration officially launches!

Every person gets to pick the nonprofit or issue they want to give to.

The minimum donation is $25. Everyone can participate!

Learn more and donate on Give Miami Day at givemiamiday.org