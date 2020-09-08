$10M in Grant Funding Available Through Miami Foundation to Non-Profits

Organizations can apply by September 30 for federal CARES Act funding

MIAMI – The Miami Foundation, in partnership with Miami-Dade County’s Department of Public Housing and Community Development, will offer $10 million in grants to local, small nonprofits.

The Miami-Dade County Nonprofit Support Grants program, made possible by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will provide financial relief to charitable organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approved by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners on July 21, grant funds will be available to Miami-Dade nonprofits with fewer than 25 employees and must cover employee payroll, business interruption costs, reopening and other expenses related to pandemic response.

Eligible nonprofits can apply for grants of up to $47,500 for reimbursements or future projected expenses. The application is open through September 30 at MiamiFoundation.org/COVID19ReliefGrants.

“Thousands of nonprofits are at the frontlines helping Greater Miami recover from this pandemic, and many are suffering financially,” shared Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, President and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “This $10 million infusion of funds will have a huge impact on our region’s recovery.”

Demands on nonprofits continue to increase, yet according to FIU Metropolitan Center’s recent economic impact report, more than 30% of local organizations have had to lay off staff, over half are expecting major decreases in donations, and a majority expect revenue losses of up to 75% due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“Financially supporting the nonprofit sector is vital to our county meeting the needs of residents hit hard by the pandemic,” said Michael Liu, director of the Miami-Dade County Department of Public Housing and Community Development. “Their work at a grassroots level helps county relief efforts reach deeper into neighborhoods and populations impacted by the shutdowns.”

The Miami Foundation team will assist nonprofits through the application process. Organizations can set up virtual appointments for one-on-one help and attend one of two webinars scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Nonprofits can sign up for both at MiamiFoundation.org/COVID19ReliefGrants.