Miramar Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne Appointed to Leadership Position with National League of Cities

[MIRAMAR] —Yvette Colbourne, Vice Mayor, City of Miramar, Fl, has been appointed Vice Chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 Finance, Administration & Intergovernmental Relations (FAIR) Federal Advocacy Committee. Vice Mayor Colbourne was elected to a one-year term. She will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.

“I am really excited to be given this opportunity to serve on the Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations (FAIR) Committee. The issues and policy work of FAIR—from census, and capital finance. Including civil rights and labor relations encompass the heart of any City. These salient and principal issues impact every City, family, and the nation as a whole. I am humbled to have been chosen as Vice Chair. I feel extremely privileged to be able to collaborate with my colleagues across the nation. As well as help formulate policies that will help all cities in the principal day-to-day operations.”

Shaping Policy

As committee Vice Chair, Colbourne will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights. As a result, insight is directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am excited to have Yvette Colbourne lead the 2021 Finance, Administration & Intergovernmental Relations Committee and look forward to working with her to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”

Committee Members

This year’s committee will consist of Chair Matt Orlando, Councilmember, Chandler, Arizona, Vice Chair Yvette Colbourne, Vice Mayor, Miramar, Florida. Additionally, Vice Chair Brandon Jones, Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem, Lewisville, Texas.