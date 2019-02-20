Georgia Bryce to Inspire Leaders at Upcoming Leading Leaders Summit

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Leading Leaders at the Next Level Summit is excited to have Ms. Georgia A. Bryce, a leadership development trainer with a wealth of experience in helping others to empower their lives as one of the keynote speakers at for the upcoming summit on Saturday, February 23rd.

If you are a progressive thinker, leader and activist in the business, civic, and non-for-profit arena and want to be inspired and take your skills to the next level, then this leadership summit is for you.

Leading Leaders at the Next Level Summit will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST at the Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale, 1100 Southeast 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Who is Georgia A Bryce?

Ms. Georgia A. Bryce is the Founder and Chief Executive Manager of Building According To Pattern, LLC.

The organization focuses exclusively on empowering individuals to discover their own unique blue-print and personal authority and guiding them into building their lives accordingly; with a central emphasis on the core concepts of self-discovery, vision, purpose, leadership, and legacy development.

Ms. Bryce is recognized and sought after for her finesse as a keynote presenter, leadership development trainer, thought strategist, panelist, mentor, and counselor in the business, educational, social, and religious circles. Both her competence and professionalism have led to open doors for speaking engagements both locally and internationally.

Ms. Bryce is author of the God-motivation book, “On Your Way To Meeting You: The Journey That Changes Everything” and accompanying Study Guide, which promotes the fundamentals of the self-discovery process.

Ms. Bryce who is a native of Jamaica, immigrated to the United States in 1998 to pursue higher learning. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, initially earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies in 2000 and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Engineering in 2006.

In July 2016, Ms. Bryce obtained a second Master of Science degree in the arena of Marriage and Family Therapy from Nova Southeastern University.

In addition to pursuing higher academia, Ms. Bryce has earned certificates of completion in the areas of Self-Discovery, Vision Development and Servant Leadership, under the auspices of the Myles Munroe Leadership Mentoring program.

Ms. Bryce currently serves as a Clinical Therapist for an inpatient program in the substance abuse arena and as owner and operator of a family therapy private practice; Building Families According To Pattern, LLC. She also serves as the Minister of Intercession at her local Church, Miramar Kingdom Community Center.

