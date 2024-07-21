Gen Z: Grateful for Joe Biden, Ready to Elect Kamala Harris as President

WASHINGTON — Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-led organization that engages young Americans in politics and government, today issued the following statement thanking President Joe Biden and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president:

“We thank President Joe Biden for delivering the most pro-youth agenda in American history. He saved democracy in 2020, rebuilt the economy, delivered the largest-ever climate action investment, and passed the most significant gun violence prevention legislation in our lifetime.

“Following President Biden’s courageous announcement today, we are ready to mobilize young people to elect Kamala Harris as president. As vice president, Kamala Harris has been one of Gen Z’s fiercest champions. She has toured the nation to engage young people in the fight for reproductive rights, economic justice, climate action, voting rights, and LGBTQ+ equality. She oversees the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and stepped up to fund mental health care in schools. Together with President Biden, Vice President Harris has delivered on a range of Gen Z’s top priorities.

“Vice President Harris has presented a clear vision for our future — a vision that will undoubtedly fire up young people this election to defeat Donald Trump. Together, we will elect Kamala Harris this November so that she may continue the progress of the most pro-youth administration in our nation’s history.”

Voters of Tomorrow plans to mobilize young voters in 2024 with more than 20 million contacts in person, by phone, and by text.