Politics

Gen Z: Grateful for Joe Biden, Ready to Elect Kamala Harris as President

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Kamala Harris for president
Vice-President Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris for president
Vice-President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTONVoters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-led organization that engages young Americans in politics and government, today issued the following statement thanking President Joe Biden and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president:

“We thank President Joe Biden for delivering the most pro-youth agenda in American history. He saved democracy in 2020, rebuilt the economy, delivered the largest-ever climate action investment, and passed the most significant gun violence prevention legislation in our lifetime.

“Following President Biden’s courageous announcement today, we are ready to mobilize young people to elect Kamala Harris as president. As vice president, Kamala Harris has been one of Gen Z’s fiercest champions. She has toured the nation to engage young people in the fight for reproductive rights, economic justice, climate action, voting rights, and LGBTQ+ equality. She oversees the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and stepped up to fund mental health care in schools. Together with President Biden, Vice President Harris has delivered on a range of Gen Z’s top priorities.

“Vice President Harris has presented a clear vision for our future — a vision that will undoubtedly fire up young people this election to defeat Donald Trump. Together, we will elect Kamala Harris this November so that she may continue the progress of the most pro-youth administration in our nation’s history.”

Voters of Tomorrow plans to mobilize young voters in 2024 with more than 20 million contacts in person, by phone, and by text.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Resident Brazilian Ambassador calls on St. Kitts PM Douglas

February 24, 2010

Norman Hemming Vies For Miramar Commission Seat

February 25, 2015
Governor Debate Presents Two Very Different Visions for Floridians, The Hope of Gillum and the Hate of DeSantis

Governor Debate Presents Two Very Different Visions for Floridians

October 21, 2018

OAS Secretary General Expresses his Sorrow for the Victims of Explosions in Boston

April 15, 2013
Back to top button