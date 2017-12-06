Gamers, Miami Dolphins to Host EA Madden18 Dolphins Championship

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami Dolphins are hosting the EA Madden18 Tournament Club Championship on Thursday, December 7th from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Hyundai Club at Hard Rock Stadium – 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature two semi-final matches and one final match, with the winner receiving the privilege to represent the Dolphins in the Madden18 tournament at the Pro Bowl in January.

EA Madden18 Dolphins Championship presented by Wendy’s

Those who attend will receive a free Wendy’s frosty coupon upon entry as well as samplings of Miggy’s Bit Bits, free entry into a raffle to win Madden18 games, Dolphins swag bags and a grand prize of a Microsoft Xbox One console.

The NFL Club Championship is the newest addition to the EA Major Series.

Competitors will have the ability to represent their club and take them all the way to the finals.

The 32 club winners will compete in a single elimination tournament near the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl experience. Each competitor has the opportunity to take their favorite team to the finals and earn their share of the $403,000 prize purse.

Fans must register for free tickets to the event here.