Functional Test Cases for E-Commerce Stores

The harmonious functioning of e-Commerce websites and applications is a guarantee of their popularity and high evaluation. You can ensure the absence of problems and errors when using them with the help of thorough functional testing. It helps to identify any possible failures in the work of stores and to improve the quality of their integration with future buyers. You can learn how to write the best test cases for functional testing and what to pay special attention to from this article.

Functional testing in simple words

The functional testing unit is a complex of tests designed to check whether e-Commerce stores meet their functional requirements. In other words, functional testing allows you to examine whether all the functions of the website or application work and whether they meet the expectations of clients who aim to view a list of products, buy them, pay for them, etc.

Until you finish functional testing, you will not be able to assess how quickly and correctly your e-store works. Only after completing it, you may understand whether there are any malfunctions in the product operation, whether it needs any improvements, and whether its integration with the potential consumer is perfect.

What issues functional tests must cover

To conduct functional testing it is necessary to develop test cases that best cover all user interactions with the resource. Here is a list of mandatory functions that must be examined at the functional testing stage of e-Commerce stores.

Usability and Ease of Navigation

Each buyer who visits the e-store should be able to navigate the structure and find the tabs needed quickly. The main interface of the program should be clear and pleasant. Its structure divisions should be highlighted so they can be easily found. In addition, each of the tabs should work flawlessly, not lead to errors, and be easy to close when needed.

Seamless Integration with Every Structure Component

Test cases for checking the customers’ integration capabilities should cover all possible handling methods. To ensure high-quality functioning, the QA must check the operation of all the following functions:

Product search.

Adding products to the cart.

Filtering and sorting items.

Cleaning the shopping cart.

Placing an order.

Quick purchase option.

Adding to a wishlist, etc.

At this stage, generating as many user behavior models as possible is necessary to ensure they do not encounter any obstacles when searching for goods or buying them.

Functionality of the Payment Gateway

To ensure the buyer can pay for purchases in the e-store correctly, the QA engineer has to check payment gateway. This unit test cases aim to examine whether the program:

Calculates the number of purchases correctly. Adds a needed tax percentage. Applies discount coupon. Processes payment in a variety of ways. Send an invoice after successful payment.

Checking the payment gateway is one of the main steps in preparing an e-Commerce store for launch, so it usually takes more time and diligence.

Checkout Process

Payment methods

Offering a variety of payment options is now a basic need for reference with Caribbean-American customers. Popular options include credit cards, debit cards, digital wallets, and local payment methods. Connecting local payment gateways can help improve the checkout process. To protect clients’ sensitive information, prioritize secure payment processing and follow industry standards.

Shipping address validation

To ensure a smooth checkout procedure, precise address verification is key. The system should be capable of recognizing and verifying addresses from many countries and areas, including particular territories and island states. Real-time address verification has to be used to reduce errors. Companies that utilize this functionality can reduce delivery delays while also improving customer satisfaction.

Data Security and Privacy

The system should work quickly and harmoniously and be resistant to hacker attacks. Most e-Commerce objects store a large amount of confidential information that must be reliably protected from third-party access. To guarantee their reliability, not only functional but also security testing is required.

Availability of the Product for All Browsers and Devices

Quality software should work equally well in different browsers. This means that the same functional tests must be performed on different devices and browsers.

Ability to Leave Feedback

Each buyer should be able to leave feedback about their experience using the source. The task of the QA engineer is to test its functionality from several devices and make sure that all feedback will be saved on the website or in the application.

Page Loading Speed with Increased Demand

During the period of holiday discounts, the load of the resource is higher than usual. Testing the product’s ability to withstand increased demand is very important to ensure that the software will continue functioning when the load increases.