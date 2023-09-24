From Yard The Series Premieres to Large and Enthusiastic Audience In Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – From Yard The Series, the immigrant urban drama about one Jamaican man’s quest to find his personal and professional destiny on the rough streets of New York City, premiered to a large and enthusiastic audience at the Palace Cineplex theatre, Sovereign Center in Kingston, Jamaica this past Monday September 18.

The Stars Came Out

A star studded capacity crowd, which included renowned names from the worlds of entertainment and sports. Stars such as former 100 meter world record holder Asafa Powell, reggae dancehall artist and producer Agent Sasco. In addition, award winning actress Deon Silvera and many others. They greeted the one hour pilot with laughter, cheers and thunderous applause at its conclusion.

BAM MOMS Club Fundraiser

The event, which was held as a charity fundraiser for The BAM MOMS Club, was hosted by broadcaster, journalist and educator Paula-Anne Porter -Jones. Plus, award winning playwright and actor David Heron, who also appears in the series in a major supporting role.

The BAM MOMS CLUB was founded by its CEO Dr Soyini Gordon Mitchell in 2021. They are a Jamaica based charitable organization geared towards providing prenatal education for pregnant women. Specifically in their fourth to seventh month of pregnancy.

All proceeds raised from the Jamaican Premiere of From Yard will contribute to the club’s Prenatal Education Scholarship Programme. The programme will consist of a six week prenatal programme for 15 to 20 underprivileged expectant mothers in the club’s next cohort starting in October 2023.

The Story Behind From Yard

From Yard is an immigrant urban drama that traces the true life story of Jamaican born Dave G Heron (not to be confused with the aforementioned David Heron). From his humble childhood beginnings in Maverley, Kingston through his subsequent emigration to the USA. His turbulent adolescence and young adulthood on the streets of New York City in the 1970s and 80s. The series is based on Heron’s autobiographical novel Yardie. It is believed to be the first ever television production to examine the pursuit of the American dream through the eyes of a Jamaican family.

Joining in the festivities were other members of the mostly Jamaican cast. Including series lead Shevrado Oliver who plays David G Heron, Glen “Titus” Campbell, Darron Donaldson, Miranda Melhado, Claire Dennison, Zole Onoura, Romar Banton and Adam Christian, making his professional acting debut in the role of young Dave G Heron.

Also in attendance were From Yard’s producers. Including Executive Producer Dave G Heron, Producer Phaedra Benford and Producer -Director Leland Benford.

Talkback Segment

In the talkback segment held after the screening between the cast, producers and the hosts, Producer-Director Benford stressed the importance that his team placed on authenticity during the production process, which he believes resulted in the tremendously positive audience response as the show unfolded .

“From the very beginning we knew we needed to shoot this in Jamaica, in authentic Jamaican locations and with authentic Jamaican actors,” he stated. “It was just too important a project for the Jamaican people and culture to not be accurately represented. And it was clearly the right decision based on what we’ve witnessed here tonight.”

Producer Phaedra Benford also revealed that several networks and streaming platforms have shown a strong interest in the project. Best of all, the producing team is hoping to secure a distribution deal for the series in the near future.

Sponsors

The Jamaican Premiere of From Yard was presented in association with Claiminus Media Group, Bam Cosmetics, and Panorama Estate. In addition, Incognito Vacation Stay, Guardian General Insurance, MD Couriers, Hey Day Car Rental and Select Brands.