Reggae and dub legend Lee Scratch Perry performs in South Florida

Lee Scratch Perry US Tour kicks off in West Palm Beach and Miami – first South Florida shows in a decade.

SOUTH FLORIDA – Eccentric producer and Grammy winning reggae & dub artist Lee Scratch Perry celebrates his 81st year on earth and 4 decades of his landmark album Super Ape.

Lee “Scratch” Perry will perform the Super Ape album in its entirety with NYC’s Subatomic Sound System, his hybrid band of new school electronics and veteran Jamaican musicians from Perry’s Black Ark era recordings. They will also perform brand new music like their latest single “Black Ark Vampires” and other classics from Perry’s work with the likes of Bob Marley & Max Romeo.

Both shows are brought to you by Heroes Live Entertainment, and will take place in January 2018. These will be the first South Florida shows by Lee Scratch Perry in in a decade! His US tour is kicking off in West Palm Beach on the 12th at Respectable Street, and Miami on the 13th at The Ground.

Click image below to watch Lee “Scratch” Perry & Subatomic Sound System perform “War On Babylon” at Coachella:

Lee “Scratch” Perry

Producer, mixer and Grammy-winning reggae dub artist, Lee “Scratch” Perry has been overturning tradition and confounding conventional wisdom for more than five decades. In the process, the widely acknowledged father of dub reggae became arguably the first creatively driven “artist-producer” in modern recorded music. In 2004, Rolling Stone Magazine ranked Perry on their list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

Born in Jamaica in 1936, Lee Perry began in the music business in the 1950’s and by the 1960’s became known for his innovative production techniques as well as his eccentric character. His first single “People Funny Boy” in 1968 was notable for its innovative use of sampling as well as a fast, chugging beat that would soon become identifiable as “reggae”. Concurrent with his own releases with the Upsetters, Perry produced numerous reggae artists at his Black Ark studio, including Bob Marley and the Wailers, The Heptones, and Max Romeo.

After his famed Black Ark Studio was consumed by fire, Perry took refuge in England and the U.S., performing live and making records with collaborators from a wide range of musical genres, all artists who had been inspired by his innovative work: British dub producers Adrian Sherwood and Mad Professor, punk legends The Clash and Public Image, rap innovators the Beastie Boys, and in recent years the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, Funkadelic’s George Clinton, rocker Andrew W.K., electronic artists like The Orb, and of course NYC bass music specialists Subatomic Sound System who back in 2007 collaborated with Dubblestandart on Scratch’s first dubstep remixes.

For over six years in the USA, Subatomic Sound System has been Scratch’s go to band for bringing his Black Ark Studio sound live to the stage, a unique hybrid configuration that brings together a handful of live musicians like veteran Jamaican percussionist Larry McDonald with computers and live dub mixing of classic recordings as well as brand new sounds Scratch hears from outer space. Lee “Scratch” Perry, now into his sixth decade as a pop-music provocateur, has few peers when it comes to fresh ideas and their implementation. He remains one of the world’s most imaginative sonic architects.