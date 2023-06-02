Free Homebuying Workshop in Miami by Bank of America

MIAMI – To kick off National Homeownership Month in June, Bank of America is helping hopeful homebuyers get one step closer to homeownership with a free homebuying workshop event. The workshop will provide guidance and resources to help you learn and prepare for homeownership.

Former CNN en Español senior anchor Glenda Umaña will lead a discussion with Justine Jimenez-Garcia, Broker Owner, Countywide Properties, NAHREP National Coach & 2023 Incoming President for Miami Association of Realtors, and Joe Velazquez, Senior Vice President, Bank of America. Umaña, Jimenez-Garcia and Velazquez will discuss the impact that homeownership can have on building generational wealth.

Following the discussion, Bank of America will host a free homebuyer workshop, during which attendees will learn:

The benefits of owning a home

How to review your credit score and decide how much you can comfortably afford

The types of mortgage programs out there, including a 3% down payment mortgage with lower-cost mortgage insurance

Steps to becoming a homebuyer and understanding when to choose prequalification vs. preapproval

Resources to find down payment assistance programs

The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 9:30am – 12:00pm at the Miami Dade College – North Campus; Building 2, Lecture Hall 2158 (First floor), 380 NW 27th Ave.

Building Wealth and Legacy

As part of the Community Homeownership Commitment, Bank of America is helping first-time and other qualifying homebuyers across the country begin to build their personal wealth and family legacy through the power of homeownership.

Through a combination of specially designed products, resources and expertise, the program is intended to help 60,000 families achieve homeownership by 2025. With one of the most generous grant programs in the industry, Bank of America offers up to $17,500 in combined down payment and closing costs grants – no repayment necessary.

Additionally, the Bank of America Down Payment Center helps homebuyers find state and local down payment and closing cost assistance programs in their area and the Bank of America Real Estate Center® identifies down payment and closing cost grant-eligible properties for sale across the country.