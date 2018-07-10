Frangipani Beach Resort Named #1 Hotel in the Caribbean

Travel + Leisure’s 2018 World’s Best Awards Names Top 25 Caribbean Resort Hotels

Anguilla, British West Indies – Frangipani Beach Resort has received the top award from the readers of Travel + Leisure magazine, #1 Resort in the Top 25 Caribbean Resort Hotels, in the 2018 World’s Best Awards.

The luxury resort was also named among the top 100 hotels in the world, ranking #3 in the overall category.

“We are incredibly grateful to have been chosen by the readers of Travel + Leisure for this prestigious award,” said Shannon Kircher, Director of Marketing & Communications at Frangipani Beach Resort. “Our guests are like family to us, and our main focus is on creating unique memories and experiences for each of them. Knowing that guests cared enough to vote and share our story means the world to us. The resort wouldn’t be where it is today without our team and without community partners that help support our mission,” added Kircher.

Offering a peaceful haven overlooking Meads Bay in Anguilla and its pristine white sands, Frangipani Beach Resort features 19 rooms and suites and an impressive 5,000 square foot beachfront villa, designed to host special beach escapes in a private sanctuary for families and groups.

The resort provides an intimate setting with the luxury and amenities visitors have come to equate with the island.

“This award is especially meaningful knowing how hard we worked to get back up and running following Hurricane Irma. Our guests supported us so much through that challenging time and it really encouraged us to recover as quickly as we could,” continued Kircher.

Frangipani strives to continually augment the guest experience with annual property enhancements and will debut a new rooftop lounge space and Balinese spa which will open in November 2018.

The resort has continued to place a focus on sustainability and the use of renewable energy, and will be incorporating solar power into their design as part of their upcoming enhancements.

The 2018 World’s Best Awards honors the top travel destinations around the globe.

The full awards list will appear in the August 2018 issue of Travel + Leisure